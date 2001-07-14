Halliburton Labs Adds New Advisory Board Members

Halliburton Labs has added two new advisory board members – Jennifer Holmgren, CEO, %3Cspan+style%3D%22font-weight%3Anormal%3B%22%3ELanzaTech%3C%2Fspan%3E and Maynard Holt, CEO, Veriten. Each brings significant experience in energy systems, innovation, and business networks to support Halliburton Labs’ collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, and investors join to advance cleaner, affordable energy.

“We are excited to welcome two exceptional leaders who will provide a wealth of expertise as we advance our work to help early-stage companies achieve their growth targets,” said Dale Winger, managing director of Halliburton Labs. “Our team is grateful for Jennifer and Maynard’s deep knowledge across a variety of energy disciplines and commitment to our mission.”

Jennifer Holmgren is the CEO of LanzaTech, a carbon recycling company, which deploys carbon capture and reuse facilities to make fuels and chemicals from waste carbon. Prior to LanzaTech, Holmgren was vice president and general manager of the Renewable Energy and Chemicals business unit at UOP LLC, a Honeywell Company.

Holmgren is the recipient of numerous awards including the William C. Holmberg Award for Lifetime Achievement in advanced bioeconomy by the Digest and the Edison Achievement Award for her contributions to the world of innovation. She serves on the advisory council for the Andlinger Center for Energy and the Environment at Princeton University and is a member of the National Academy of Engineering. Holmgren holds a Bachelor of Science from Harvey Mudd College, a Ph.D. from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, and an MBA from the University of Chicago.

Maynard Holt is the founder and CEO of Veriten, a new and differentiated energy information platform dedicated to seeking “truth in energy.” Established in 2021 and built off the momentum created by the “Close of Business Tuesday” podcast, Veriten brings diverse perspectives to the energy transition discussion to improve the ability of industry leaders, policy makers, and investors to make investment and strategic choices.

Holt previously served as CEO of Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. (TPH) from 2016 to 2021 and has over 27 years of experience in energy investment banking. A co-founder of TPH, Maynard served as co-president from 2007 to 2016, and prior to joining TPH, as a managing director with Goldman Sachs. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics and Russian from Rice University and a Master of Arts in public policy from the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

Holmgren and Holt join Jeff Miller, Reggie DesRoches, John Grotzinger, Walter Isaacson, and Dale Winger on the Advisory Board.

ABOUT HALLIBURTON LABS

Halliburton Labs is a collaborative environment where entrepreneurs, academics, investors, and industrial labs join to advance cleaner, affordable energy. Located at Halliburton Company’s headquarters in Houston, Texas, Halliburton Labs provides access to world-class facilities, operational expertise, practical mentorship, and financing opportunities in a single location to help participants scale their business. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburtonlabs.com. Connect with Halliburton Labs on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram. Halliburton Labs is a wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL).

