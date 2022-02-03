Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA), a biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, today announced participation at several upcoming investor conferences.

Details of each presentation are as follows:

%3Cb%3ECowen+2%3Csup%3End%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Genetic+Medicines+Summit+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Panel: Gene Therapies - Clinical Topics

Date: Thursday, February 3, 2022

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

%3Cb%3ESVB+Leerink+Global+Healthcare+Conference+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Company Presentation

Date: Friday, February 18, 2022

Time: 3:40 p.m. ET

%3Cb%3ECowen+42%3Csup%3End%3C%2Fsup%3E+Annual+Health+Care+Conference+%0A%3C%2Fb%3E

Panel: Gene Therapy

Date: Wednesday March 9, 2022

Time: 12:50 p.m. ET

About Tenaya Therapeutics

Tenaya Therapeutics is a biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005192/en/