BigCommerce Launches in Germany, Mexico and Spain, Empowering Merchants to Build and Grow Innovative Online Businesses

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced it has extended its global presence into Germany, Mexico and Spain. With BigCommerce’s flexible enterprise-grade ecommerce platform and best-of-breed partner network, local merchants will be able to build, scale and grow their B2C and B2B businesses internationally and leverage industry-leading omnichannel capabilities for marketplace selling to drive revenue. The company’s latest expansion comes six months after its successful launch into France, Italy and the Netherlands and marks BigCommerce’s official market entry into Latin America.

As the number of ecommerce and cross-border sales continue to climb worldwide, retailers increasingly seek to create modern and frictionless shopping experiences to meet evolving consumer expectations. BigCommerce’s Open SaaS ecommerce platform is designed to scale with business growth and enables merchants of all sizes—from small startups to large enterprises—to deliver localized and innovative customer experiences. With a free trial*, merchants can:

Launch and grow their business internationally. A range of multi-language, multi-currency and secure payment capabilities allows merchants to easily create storefronts tailored to local or cross-border customers and test new markets.

“A robust and flexible ecommerce platform that can grow in parallel with business needs is critical for merchants to gain solid footing in today’s increasingly digital world. This is the competitive advantage BigCommerce offers to retailers in our newest regions,” said Meghan Stabler, vice president of international marketing, BigCommerce. “Coupled with local support and translated resources to establish their brand, connect with customers and build trust, our solution primes businesses to enrich the online customer shopping experience and positions them to innovate in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace.”

BigCommerce’s roster of established clients in each region includes well-known brands such as Tienda Chivas in Mexico; Diageo and Safeguru in Spain; and Unu Motors and Dr. Barbara Sturm in Germany all using BigCommerce’s platform to manage and optimize their online stores.

