Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' Flagship PortMiami Terminal Awarded Prestigious LEED® Gold Certification

MIAMI, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) (the ”Company”), a leading global cruise company which operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises, announced today that its brand new state-of-the-art Norwegian Cruise Line flagship terminal at PortMiami received an honorary recognition as the first Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Gold New Construction v4.0 cruise ship terminal in Florida, the United States and the world.



“We are proud to be recognized as a leader in sustainable construction with the LEED Gold Certification of our incredible new PortMiami terminal B, the Pearl of Miami, the first cruise terminal in the world to receive this certification under the new, more stringent LEED construction standards,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. “This certification is a great reflection of how we are driving a positive impact on the environment and society through our global sustainability program, Sail & Sustain, while delivering on our vision to be the vacation of choice for everyone around the world. We will continue to invest, design and develop towards this commitment including further investment at the PortMiami terminal where we are partnering with Miami-Dade County to add shore power capabilities by Fall 2023.”

Developed by the U.S. Green Building Council, LEED is the most widely used green building rating system in the world, and LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement. LEED for Building Design and Construction, specifically New Construction, provides a framework for building a holistic green building while addressing both design and construction activities. The state-of-the-art terminal often dubbed as the “Pearl of Miami” welcomed guests for the first time in August 2021 upon the Company’s return to service in the U.S. with Norwegian Gem. The 188,000 square foot terminal, which can accommodate cruise vessels carrying up to 5,000 cruise guests, was designed with innovation and sustainability at the forefront. The team created a platform that optimizes the terminal’s energy performance, indoor air quality, water efficiencies, utilization of local materials and resources and much more. With high levels of energy performance in mind, the project was designed to perform at least 38% better than the average building. In addition to significant water quality permits and protections, the terminal includes manatee protections and pollution discharge protections, and plans to have shore power capabilities by the Fall of 2023.

“We are honored to have partnered with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County to construct an iconic terminal to LEED Gold Standards,” said Harry Sommer, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The terminal was designed and built in partnership with our local South Florida community. Approximately 90% of all subcontractors, vendors and suppliers were local to the region, encouraging local economic growth.”

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (: NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 28 ships with approximately 60,000 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 490 destinations worldwide. The Company has nine additional ships scheduled for delivery through 2027, comprising approximately 24,000 berths.

About Sail & Sustain

Sail & Sustain is Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings’ global sustainability program centered around its commitment to drive a positive impact on society and the environment while delivering on its vision to be the vacation of choice for everyone around the world. This program is structured around five pillars developed through cross-functional collaboration with key internal and external stakeholders. The pillars include: Reducing Environmental Impact, Sailing Safely, Empowering People, Strengthening our Communities and Operating with Integrity and Accountability.

About the U.S. Green Building Council

The U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) is a nonprofit organization that supports the development of prosperous, healthy and resilient communities through the transformation of the built environment. Through its Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) green building program, USGBC is committed to transforming how our buildings and communities are designed, constructed and operated, enabling an environmentally and socially responsible, healthy, and prosperous environment that improves quality of life.

About LEED®

LEED, or Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building, community and home project types, LEED provides a framework to create healthy, highly efficient and cost-saving green buildings. LEED certification is a globally recognized symbol of sustainability achievement.

