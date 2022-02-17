Veracyte Announces New Data to be Presented at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium

Veracyte%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT) today announced that six abstracts highlighting new data for the company’s Decipher urologic cancer tests will be presented at the 2022 ASCO Genitourinary (GU) Cancers Symposium, taking place in San Francisco, Calif., and virtually, February 17-19, 2022.

The accepted abstracts include data from a phase 3 study evaluating the Decipher genomic classifier as a prognostic biomarker for patients diagnosed with intermediate-risk prostate cancer from their diagnostic biopsy specimen. This is the first late-stage clinical study validating the use of any gene expression classifier as a prognostic biomarker in this setting.

“At this year’s ASCO GU Symposium we look forward to sharing data from multiple studies that reinforce the ability of our Decipher genomic classifiers to guide more informed, individualized treatment for patients with urologic cancers,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director for Urology. “The findings offer new insights into how our tests may help physicians stratify risk and guide treatment decisions for their patients with prostate, bladder and kidney cancers.”

Below are details of the Veracyte abstracts, which will be presented as posters at the 2022 ASCO GU Cancers Symposium being held at Moscone Center. All poster sessions will take place in Moscone West, Level 1.

Date/Time: February 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PST Title: Validation of the performance of the Decipher biopsy genomic classifier in intermediate-risk prostate cancer on the phase III randomized trial NRG Oncology/RTOG 0126 Presenter: Daniel E. Spratt, M.D., Case Western Reserve University Session: Poster Session A Date/Time: February 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PST Title: Comparative genomic analyses between Asian and Caucasian prostate cancers in an 80,829-patient cohort Presenter: Adelene Sim, Ph.D., Duke-NUS Medical School Session: Poster Session A Date/Time: February 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PST Title: Transcriptomic Discriminators of Response to Apalutamide in Patients with Prostate Cancer (PC) on Active Surveillance (AS) Presenter: Michael Schweizer, M.D., Seattle Cancer Care Alliance Session: Poster Session A Date/Time: February 17, 2022, 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. PST Title: Impact of AR-V7 and other androgen receptor splice variant expression on outcomes of post-prostatectomy salvage therapy Presenter: Keisuke Otani, M.D., Ph.D., Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School Session: Poster Session A Date/Time: February 18, 2022, 12:30-2:00 p.m. PST Title: BioMarker Analysis and Updated Clinical Follow-up from BLASST-1 (Bladder Cancer Signal Seeking Trial) of nivolumab, gemcitabine, and cisplatin in muscle invasive bladder cancer (MIBC) undergoing cystectomy Presenter: Shilpa Gupta, M.D., Cleveland Clinic Session: Poster Session B Date/Time: February 19, 2022, 7:00-8:30 a.m. PST Title: Prognostic signatures can further stratify clear cell renal carcinoma clinical risk models in the adjuvant setting Presenter: Brian Shuch, M.D., University of California, Los Angeles, Institute of Urologic Oncology Session: Poster Session C

