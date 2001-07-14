Pinnacle Is a Top 10 Best Place to Work in Virginia

Pinnacle Financial Partners (Nasdaq/NGS: PNFP) has been named one of the best places to work in Virginia for the third year in a row, and its people-centric culture continues to fuel its growth. Pinnacle earned the No. 10 spot in the large companies category on the list of the Best+Places+to+Work+from+%3Ci%3EVirginia+Business+%3C%2Fi%3Emagazine, up from No. 11 in 2021.

“Awards and accolades are wonderful, and we certainly look to the Best Places to Work program for validation that we’re on the right track,” said David Allen, Pinnacle’s regional president in Western Virginia. “We take such care with our culture because it has such a tremendous impact on client experience. People enjoy doing business with experienced professionals who love their jobs. This formula has worked for Pinnacle for more than 20 years, and we continue to grow as a result.”

In November 2021, Pinnacle leveraged its top-tier workplace culture to attract six veteran financial professionals who launched the firm’s presence in Washington, D.C. and the National Capital region. Since then, the team has added new associates, bringing the total to eight.

“Associates are drawn to Pinnacle, as I was, because of its reputation as a favorite place to work that hires only experienced professionals,” said Carolyne Pelton, president of the National Capital Region. “We all want the autonomy to do the right thing for our clients and share the wisdom gained through our years in the industry–not just with our clients but also with our coworkers. Pinnacle has taken unhealthy competition out of the equation because every single associate owns stock and takes part in our cash incentive program, which means we all benefit when the firm meets its goals. Because of that, associates treat each other with the same heart for service they have for their clients. It is an extraordinary work experience, the best in banking.”

In 2020, Pinnacle opened its first full-service office in Lynchburg to serve Western Virginia alongside the firm’s six offices in Roanoke, one in Vinton and one in Salem. In 2021, Pinnacle reached new heights for growth in the region, with $600.7 million in loans and $905.7 million in deposits. During the Paycheck Protection Program, Pinnacle served 736 small and mid-size Virginia businesses with more than $131.5 million in emergency lending.

The Best Places to Work in Virginia list seeks to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in Virginia who benefit the state's economy, workforce and businesses. Businesses from across the state entered the two-part survey process that determines the ranking. The list was compiled and managed by Best Companies Group.

Remarks on Pinnacle’s own anonymous work environment survey in 2021 included:

“PNFP is very different from other financial institutions. PNFP cares about their associates and clients. Other banks say they care but when it comes down to it, they only care about the bottom line.”

“I appreciate and value the true caring nature of our firm. Pinnacle has my interests at heart, as well as every other associate. By taking care of associates, Pinnacle sets the standards for taking care of our clients.”

“I most appreciate the collaboration between partners. At my previous company, lines of business seldom went on calls together, strategized together or worked together as a team to close a deal. I also appreciate the philosophy that ’we win together.’ This is a huge change from my previous company, where financial advisors not only competed with other banks, they had to compete with each other.”

Pinnacle also has earned recent awards for being among the best places to work for+women%2C+millennials+and+financial+services+professionals.+The+firm+has+won+nearly+a+dozen+local+workplace+awards in recent years covering every major market it serves, save the ones that launched in 2021. The firm was also among the top+10+Best+Banks+to+Work+For+in+the+nation from American Banker magazine and was No. 1 on that list among banks with more than $11 billion in assets. Like the Best Places to Work in Virginia list, many of these awards were determined by associate surveys.

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Virginia program, visit https%3A%2F%2Fbestplacestoworkva.com.

Pinnacle Financial Partners provides a full range of banking, investment, trust, mortgage and insurance products and services designed for businesses and their owners and individuals interested in a comprehensive relationship with their financial institution. Pinnacle earned a spot on FORTUNE's 2021 list of 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S., its fifth consecutive appearance. American Banker recognized Pinnacle as one of America’s Best Banks to Work For nine years in a row and No. 1 among banks with more than $11 billion in assets in 2021.

Pinnacle entered the Virginia market in 2017 when it acquired BNC Bancorp. Pinnacle continues BNC’s practice of offering community bank service with the resources and sophistication of a larger firm. The firm was recognized as the No. 6 Best Place to Work in Virginia by Virginia Business magazine in 2020.

The firm began operations in a single location in downtown Nashville, TN, in October 2000 and has since grown to approximately $38.5 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2021. As the second-largest bank holding company headquartered in Tennessee, Pinnacle operates in 15 primarily urban markets across the Southeast.

Additional information concerning Pinnacle, which is included in the Nasdaq Financial-100 Index, can be accessed at www.pnfp.com.

