Aptar Receives Platinum Rating from EcoVadis

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, has received the Platinum level rating in recognition of its sustainability efforts from EcoVadis. The Platinum rating places Aptar among the top 1% of the nearly 85,000 companies rated by EcoVadis across all industries.

“We are extremely pleased that we have achieved Platinum status from EcoVadis. This is a testament to our achievements in the areas of environmental stewardship, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “I would like to thank all Aptar team members for propelling us forward in these key areas, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to care for our planet and proactively driving towards a more circular economy.”

EcoVadis has grown to be a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings and its methodology is built on international sustainability standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact, and the ISO 26000, covering 200+ spend categories and 160+ countries. The Sustainability Scorecard illustrates performance across 21 indicators in four themes: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

“EcoVadis’ Platinum status is certainly a major accomplishment for Aptar as we have progressed year by year. Witnessing the journey over the past eight years from Bronze to Gold and now to Platinum is extremely rewarding. This result further proves our passion for, and commitment to, sustainability throughout our entire organization,” said Beth Holland, Vice President, Global Sustainability.

Aptar designs its products and processes with people and the planet in mind. The Company’s focus on eco-design of products and science-based targets is aligned to that of its partners such as the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the World Business Council for Sustainable Development and many other organizations who are contributing to a more circular economy. Aptar is also an active member of the United Nations Global Compact and the CE100 Network. Aptar was recently named among the top ten of America%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Responsible+Companies+2022 by Newsweek and ranked first in its industry category. Aptar was also ranked #1 on %3Ci%3EForbes%26rsquo%3B+%3C%2Fi%3EGreen+Growth+50+2021 inaugural list.

For more information on Aptar’s sustainability initiatives, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aptar.com%2Fsustainability%2F or download Aptar’s latest sustainability report at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aptar.com%2Fresources%2F2020-sustainability-report-and-gri-index%2F.

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, proprietary design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of millions of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

