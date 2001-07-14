American Robotics CEO Appointed To Commercial Drone Alliance Board

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS), a leading provider of private wireless data, drone, and automated data solutions through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Ondas Networks Inc. and American Robotics, Inc. ("American Robotics" or "AR"), announced today that American+Robotics’ CEO and co-founder, Reese Mozer, has been appointed to the Commercial Drone Alliance (CDA) board. The CDA board comprises the top drone companies in the United States, and regularly meets with policymakers at the Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Transportation, White House, and Congress to educate and champion the future of the drone industry. In this role, American Robotics will advocate for the societal and economic benefits of uncrewed aircraft systems (UAS) technology and work towards enabling the industry to scale its operation for the benefit of the American public.

“The CDA brings together diverse perspectives and innovative ideas related to the UAS ecosystem,” said Mozer. “American Robotics is looking forward to sharing its experience and expertise within the industry, including recent regulatory and technological wins, with the rest of the CDA team to help ensure continued advancements and progress within the space. As a member of the CDA board, we are looking forward to further evangelizing safe and scalable adoption of UAS technology within private industry, as well as with federal regulators and rule-makers.”

Despite the progress seen over the past several years, regulatory challenges still exist that hinder the drone industry from reaching its full potential. These challenges include streamlined BVLOS approvals, multi-drone operations, streamlined type certification for UAS manufacturers, and more. The U.S. global leadership in aviation is at stake. As a CDA board member, American Robotics will work both independently and through the collective voice of the CDA to ensure progress is made on all fronts in a reasonable timeline.

“The commercial drone industry can provide extensive benefits and essential services – from inspecting and monitoring critical infrastructure to providing sustainable transportation solutions,” said CDA’s Executive Director, Lisa Ellman. “Mr. Mozer will help the CDA promote digital technologies critical to the future safety and security of our national airspace.”

American Robotics’ leadership in expanding automated BVLOS operations represents a critical inflection point in the aviation, drone, and data worlds. As the first+company+to+become+approved+by+the+FAA+to+operate+in+this+manner%2C American Robotics is setting the stage for the next generation of commercial drones. Autonomous operations enable the real-time digitization of physical assets and allow users in industrial markets to transform their monitoring, inspection, and maintenance operations. This technology represents the key to a new generation of industrial data that will bring about increased cost-efficiency, operational safety, and environmental sustainability.

