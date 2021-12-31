Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC Buys PPG Industries Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

New Purchases: PPG, WTRG, LLY, MPA, CII, MRBK, QQQ, VPV,

PPG, WTRG, LLY, MPA, CII, MRBK, QQQ, VPV, Added Positions: FLOT, XLK, XLV, IYF, XLY, XLI, IGSB, XLP, SPSB, IYC, IYH, IYJ, XLU, XLB, VYM, KOMP, CVX, AGG, GOOG, FB, VWO, IWR, IWM, XOM,

FLOT, XLK, XLV, IYF, XLY, XLI, IGSB, XLP, SPSB, IYC, IYH, IYJ, XLU, XLB, VYM, KOMP, CVX, AGG, GOOG, FB, VWO, IWR, IWM, XOM, Reduced Positions: VZ, AAPL, MSFT, IYW, V, HD, BLK, INTC, JPM, IWD, AVGO, UNH, XLC, RTX, DIS, IWF, UPS, XLE, C,

VZ, AAPL, MSFT, IYW, V, HD, BLK, INTC, JPM, IWD, AVGO, UNH, XLC, RTX, DIS, IWF, UPS, XLE, C, Sold Out: SUB,

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PPG Industries Inc, Essential Utilities Inc, Eli Lilly and Co, Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund, Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc, sells Verizon Communications Inc, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC owns 76 stocks with a total value of $657 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 318,774 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.52% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 138,625 shares, 7.10% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.84% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 154,351 shares, 4.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.83% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 8,558 shares, 3.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.99% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 56,870 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.24%

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PPG Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $154.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $245.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 792 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Meridian Corp. The purchase prices were between $29.19 and $37.17, with an estimated average price of $33.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.447100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Pennsylvania Quality Fund. The purchase prices were between $15.82 and $17.27, with an estimated average price of $16.32. The stock is now traded at around $14.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 13,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Enhanced Cap&Inc Fund, Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.18 and $22.18, with an estimated average price of $21.26. The stock is now traded at around $19.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 25.94%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,233 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC reduced to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 97.66%. The sale prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.84%. Stillwater Capital Advisors, LLC still held 4,955 shares as of 2021-12-31.