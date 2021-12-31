Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc Buys Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invesco, Sells , Meridian Bioscience Inc, Triton International

Investment company Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc (Current Portfolio) buys Pfizer Inc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Invesco, Dell Technologies Inc, Juniper Networks Inc, sells , Meridian Bioscience Inc, Triton International, Celanese Corp, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc. As of 2021Q4, Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc owns 319 stocks with a total value of $456 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of John Hussman
  1. Newmont Corp (NEM) - 242,600 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.80%
  2. Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 658,000 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.51%
  3. iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 166,500 shares, 1.27% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) - 33,300 shares, 1.25% of the total portfolio.
  5. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM) - 86,000 shares, 1.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.13%
New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 57,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. The purchase prices were between $543.48 and $670.97, with an estimated average price of $616.19. The stock is now traded at around $624.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Ltd (IVZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Invesco Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.76 and $26.53, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $21.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 130,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Dell Technologies Inc (DELL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78. The stock is now traded at around $56.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Juniper Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $27.49 and $35.77, with an estimated average price of $31.38. The stock is now traded at around $33.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 78,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Iron Mountain Inc (IRM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc initiated holding in Iron Mountain Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.63 and $52.77, with an estimated average price of $47.38. The stock is now traded at around $45.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 46,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 20.51%. The purchase prices were between $17.65 and $20.99, with an estimated average price of $19. The stock is now traded at around $18.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 658,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: The Kroger Co (KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in The Kroger Co by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $38.59 and $46.22, with an estimated average price of $42.11. The stock is now traded at around $43.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: VMware Inc (VMW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in VMware Inc by 109.68%. The purchase prices were between $110.44 and $167.06, with an estimated average price of $130.75. The stock is now traded at around $129.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $37.36 and $45.07, with an estimated average price of $41.28. The stock is now traded at around $39.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 105,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 168.39%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 41,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc added to a holding in eBay Inc by 319.35%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: (MDP)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $54.43 and $59.07, with an estimated average price of $58.21.

Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $17.46 and $21.61, with an estimated average price of $19.19.

Sold Out: Triton International Ltd (TRTN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Triton International Ltd. The sale prices were between $52.64 and $62.99, with an estimated average price of $58.38.

Sold Out: Celanese Corp (CE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in Celanese Corp. The sale prices were between $148.94 and $172.91, with an estimated average price of $163.02.

Sold Out: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. The sale prices were between $86.46 and $107.63, with an estimated average price of $97.39.

Sold Out: PennyMac Financial Services Inc (PFSI)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc sold out a holding in PennyMac Financial Services Inc. The sale prices were between $61.32 and $70.57, with an estimated average price of $66.12.

Reduced: Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Sage Therapeutics Inc by 65.05%. The sale prices were between $37.06 and $47.11, with an estimated average price of $41.81. The stock is now traded at around $38.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 26,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd by 74.84%. The sale prices were between $42.17 and $63.88, with an estimated average price of $51.72. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.47%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 15,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Corcept Therapeutics Inc (CORT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Corcept Therapeutics Inc by 66.45%. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $23.34, with an estimated average price of $20.32. The stock is now traded at around $17.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.45%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 52,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 75%. The sale prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.44%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 5,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reduced: F5 Inc (FFIV)

Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc reduced to a holding in F5 Inc by 79.03%. The sale prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $199.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.43%. Hussman Strategic Advisors, inc still held 2,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.



