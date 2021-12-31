ARGA Investment Management, LP Buys Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras, Trip.com Group, Alibaba Group Holding, Sells Canadian Natural Resources, AerCap Holdings NV, Nutrien

- New Purchases: TCOM, CASY, NCR, BIIB, ATVI,
- Added Positions: PBR, BABA, IIVI, RNR, AVT, GILD, LVS, MU, CI, CPRI, BIDU, HP, GE, LEA, MLCO, MOMO, CC, WFC, CVS, NOV, BK, SABR, FTI, MAN, NEM, COP, ALL,
- Reduced Positions: AER, NTR, WB, DLTR, INTC, PFE, RTX, ABT, PKX, SKM,
- Sold Out: CNQ, MMM, EEM, CCL, TAP, RDY,
These are the top 5 holdings of ARGA Investment Management, LP
- Baidu Inc (BIDU) - 1,685,577 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
- Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR) - 17,840,564 shares, 12.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 48.42%
- Melco Resorts and Entertainment Ltd (MLCO) - 17,240,002 shares, 11.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
- UBS Group AG (UBS) - 5,986,054 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.05%
- Capri Holdings Ltd (CPRI) - 1,584,757 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.47%
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Trip.com Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $21.74 and $32.72, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.47%. The holding were 2,206,632 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Casey's General Stores Inc (CASY)
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Casey's General Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.89 and $201.93, with an estimated average price of $193.48. The stock is now traded at around $187.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 5,982 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.35 and $44.19, with an estimated average price of $41.36. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 17,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Biogen Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27. The stock is now traded at around $225.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,126 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)
ARGA Investment Management, LP initiated holding in Activision Blizzard Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.28 and $81.19, with an estimated average price of $68.02. The stock is now traded at around $79.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras (PBR)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Petroleo Brasileiro SA Petrobras by 48.42%. The purchase prices were between $9.53 and $11.31, with an estimated average price of $10.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.08%. The holding were 17,840,564 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 3701.94%. The purchase prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1. The stock is now traded at around $115.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 327,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: II-VI Inc (IIVI)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in II-VI Inc by 458.26%. The purchase prices were between $54.61 and $70.5, with an estimated average price of $63.04. The stock is now traded at around $60.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 460,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd by 50.64%. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $172.82, with an estimated average price of $157.18. The stock is now traded at around $155.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.59%. The holding were 437,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Avnet Inc (AVT)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Avnet Inc by 5575.49%. The purchase prices were between $36.11 and $41.79, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $39.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 611,591 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
ARGA Investment Management, LP added to a holding in Gilead Sciences Inc by 276.10%. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 399,808 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $38.12 and $43.59, with an estimated average price of $41.41.Sold Out: 3M Co (MMM)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in 3M Co. The sale prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14.Sold Out: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73.Sold Out: Carnival Corp (CCL)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Carnival Corp. The sale prices were between $16.38 and $25.42, with an estimated average price of $21.3.Sold Out: Molson Coors Beverage Co (TAP)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Molson Coors Beverage Co. The sale prices were between $43.38 and $49.21, with an estimated average price of $45.88.Sold Out: Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (RDY)
ARGA Investment Management, LP sold out a holding in Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. The sale prices were between $59.5 and $67.25, with an estimated average price of $62.94.
