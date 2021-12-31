ESL Trust Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: IEFA, TMP,

IEFA, TMP, Added Positions: QLTA, MSFT,

QLTA, MSFT, Reduced Positions: IXUS, SHY, BIV, IWF, AAPL, IWM, SPY, VYM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ESL Trust Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ESL Trust Services, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,181 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 604,194 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. New Position FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE) - 519,566 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 529,305 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 465,350 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.98%. The holding were 604,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.45 and $85.02, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.