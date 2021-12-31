Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
ESL Trust Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST

Investment company ESL Trust Services, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp, sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ESL Trust Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, ESL Trust Services, LLC owns 24 stocks with a total value of $347 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ESL Trust Services, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/esl+trust+services%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ESL Trust Services, LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,181 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 604,194 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE) - 519,566 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 529,305 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio.
  5. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 465,350 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.98%. The holding were 604,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP)

ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.45 and $85.02, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.



