ESL Trust Services, LLC Buys BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, Tompkins Financial Corp, Sells iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: IEFA, TMP,
- Added Positions: QLTA, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: IXUS, SHY, BIV, IWF, AAPL, IWM, SPY, VYM,
These are the top 5 holdings of ESL Trust Services, LLC
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 113,181 shares, 15.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 604,194 shares, 12.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- FlexShares Global Quality FlexShares Global Qualit (GQRE) - 519,566 shares, 11.08% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 529,305 shares, 11.04% of the total portfolio.
- Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) - 465,350 shares, 10.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.08%
ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.98%. The holding were 604,194 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Tompkins Financial Corp (TMP)
ESL Trust Services, LLC initiated holding in Tompkins Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $77.45 and $85.02, with an estimated average price of $82.08. The stock is now traded at around $79.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 2,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.
