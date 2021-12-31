LifePro Asset Management Buys The Trade Desk Inc, Roblox Corp, MongoDB Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Citigroup Inc

- New Purchases: TTD, RBLX, MDB, U, COIN, ZM, ABNB, PYPL, ETSY, SOFI, SOFI, RH, SNOW, MTTR, MAR, SBNY, ENPH, DKNG, TWLO, PFE, HYD, RDVY, HYMB, VTEB, V, AMT, MA, ADBE, BKNG, EXPE, ABC, ENB, IBM, ABBV, TAN, DOCU, SI, O, T, PG, UNP, RTX, EDIV, TSM, IWR, VZ, XEL,
- Added Positions: SHOP, UPST, XLK, MGM, CVX, MSFT, FB, XOM, JNJ, DIS, VUG, SHY, MRK, MCD, HD, SHW, VIG, COST, HON, ORCL, PEP, EQR, SPY, AAPL, VYM, VOO, ULST, BDX, SCHD, IDHQ, GLD, BRK.B, ADI, NKE, IWM, FGD, DIV, VB, TSLA, AMAT, WDIV, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: EOG, BAC, SLB, CNQ, DVN, JPM, SYF, RRC, LYV, F, AMZN, XLE, JNK, SBUX, EMB, HYG, NVDA, JKE, SH, PFF, LQD, VHT, XLI, SPHQ, AGZ,
- Sold Out: OXY, C, FANG, TECK, PXD, GE, CLF, HAL, GM, MTDR, ERX, XLF, ARKK, FAS, VLO, APD, CODX,
These are the top 5 holdings of LifePro Asset Management
- The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 146,683 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 127,887 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
- ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 147,967 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
- MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 23,743 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Unity Software Inc (U) - 87,323 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 146,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 127,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)
LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $373.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 23,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)
LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 87,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $177.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 48,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 66,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 5274.85%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $872.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 8,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)
LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 696.09%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 35,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 170.39%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)
LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)
LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)
LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)
LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.
