Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

LifePro Asset Management Buys The Trade Desk Inc, Roblox Corp, MongoDB Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Citigroup Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company LifePro Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys The Trade Desk Inc, Roblox Corp, MongoDB Inc, Unity Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Citigroup Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, LifePro Asset Management owns 126 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LifePro Asset Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lifepro+asset+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LifePro Asset Management
  1. The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 146,683 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 127,887 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 147,967 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11%
  4. MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 23,743 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Unity Software Inc (U) - 87,323 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 146,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 127,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: MongoDB Inc (MDB)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $373.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 23,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Unity Software Inc (U)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 87,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $177.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 48,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 66,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Shopify Inc (SHOP)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 5274.85%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $872.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 8,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Upstart Holdings Inc (UPST)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 696.09%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 35,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 170.39%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

Sold Out: Citigroup Inc (C)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

Sold Out: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

Sold Out: Teck Resources Ltd (TECK)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

Sold Out: Pioneer Natural Resources Co (PXD)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of LifePro Asset Management. Also check out:

1. LifePro Asset Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. LifePro Asset Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LifePro Asset Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LifePro Asset Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus