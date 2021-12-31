LifePro Asset Management Buys The Trade Desk Inc, Roblox Corp, MongoDB Inc, Sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Citigroup Inc

New Purchases: TTD, RBLX, MDB, U, COIN, ZM, ABNB, PYPL, ETSY, SOFI, SOFI, RH, SNOW, MTTR, MAR, SBNY, ENPH, DKNG, TWLO, PFE, HYD, RDVY, HYMB, VTEB, V, AMT, MA, ADBE, BKNG, EXPE, ABC, ENB, IBM, ABBV, TAN, DOCU, SI, O, T, PG, UNP, RTX, EDIV, TSM, IWR, VZ, XEL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Trade Desk Inc, Roblox Corp, MongoDB Inc, Unity Software Inc, Coinbase Global Inc, sells Occidental Petroleum Corp, EOG Resources Inc, Citigroup Inc, Diamondback Energy Inc, Bank of America Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, LifePro Asset Management. As of 2021Q4, LifePro Asset Management owns 126 stocks with a total value of $338 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

The Trade Desk Inc (TTD) - 146,683 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. New Position Roblox Corp (RBLX) - 127,887 shares, 3.90% of the total portfolio. New Position ISHARES TRUST (SHY) - 147,967 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.11% MongoDB Inc (MDB) - 23,743 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. New Position Unity Software Inc (U) - 87,323 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. New Position

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in The Trade Desk Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.03 and $111.64, with an estimated average price of $88.27. The stock is now traded at around $63.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.98%. The holding were 146,683 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.9%. The holding were 127,887 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in MongoDB Inc. The purchase prices were between $429.34 and $585.03, with an estimated average price of $513.15. The stock is now traded at around $373.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.72%. The holding were 23,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Unity Software Inc. The purchase prices were between $119.85 and $201.12, with an estimated average price of $153.56. The stock is now traded at around $94.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.69%. The holding were 87,323 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $177.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 48,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56. The stock is now traded at around $143.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 66,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Shopify Inc by 5274.85%. The purchase prices were between $1282.17 and $1690.6, with an estimated average price of $1465.14. The stock is now traded at around $872.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 8,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Upstart Holdings Inc by 696.09%. The purchase prices were between $131.5 and $390, with an estimated average price of $246.83. The stock is now traded at around $95.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 35,864 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 170.39%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $158.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 10,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 58.73%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 9,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 22.74%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,884 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 77.64%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $301.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,137 shares as of 2021-12-31.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp. The sale prices were between $26.98 and $35.36, with an estimated average price of $31.36.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Citigroup Inc. The sale prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Teck Resources Ltd. The sale prices were between $24.55 and $29.88, with an estimated average price of $27.48.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The sale prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2.

LifePro Asset Management sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.