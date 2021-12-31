Grove Bank & Trust Buys Prologis Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Sells NextEra Energy Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, MercadoLibre Inc

New Purchases: PLD, CP, FCX, QQQ, MAR, MCO, OTIS, VOT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Prologis Inc, Canadian Pacific Railway, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Marriott International Inc, sells NextEra Energy Inc, First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, MercadoLibre Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Grove Bank & Trust. As of 2021Q4, Grove Bank & Trust owns 237 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Grove Bank & Trust's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/grove+bank+%26+trust/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 139,660 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 344,461 shares, 7.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 63,897 shares, 5.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.48% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,944 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 201,993 shares, 2.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.32%

Grove Bank & Trust initiated holding in Prologis Inc. The purchase prices were between $126.43 and $168.36, with an estimated average price of $149.88. The stock is now traded at around $155.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,421 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 527 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust initiated holding in Moody's Corporation. The purchase prices were between $349.73 and $406.69, with an estimated average price of $386.38. The stock is now traded at around $336.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust initiated holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The purchase prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76. The stock is now traded at around $82.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $233.99 and $265.44, with an estimated average price of $251.96. The stock is now traded at around $213.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust initiated holding in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. The purchase prices were between $66.43 and $77.89, with an estimated average price of $73.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 23.72%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 26.93%. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust added to a holding in eBay Inc by 41.03%. The purchase prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31. The stock is now traded at around $57.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 4,919 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust added to a holding in Truist Financial Corp by 22.99%. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $62.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,672 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Grove Bank & Trust sold out a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The sale prices were between $56.15 and $56.89, with an estimated average price of $56.56.

Grove Bank & Trust sold out a holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The sale prices were between $1052.95 and $1709.98, with an estimated average price of $1396.48.

Grove Bank & Trust sold out a holding in Leggett & Platt Inc. The sale prices were between $38 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.32.