Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Perrigo Co PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

- New Purchases: IWM, SPLV, KWEB, FCX, GRID,
- Added Positions: VOO, XLK, XLRE, FCG, LNG, TEVA, XLY,
- Reduced Positions: ZIM, PRGO, SPY, RCD, XLV, BOTZ, EWZ, SPNS, XLI, LPSN, NVMI, ORA, PAVE, XSOE, XLE,
- Sold Out: INMD,
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 8,638,304 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,897,710 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio.
- Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 940,020 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92%
- Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,118,470 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio.
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 241,188 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.17%
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 212,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 811,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 592,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru (GRID)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 192,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,461,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 88.73%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: InMode Ltd (INMD)
Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.
