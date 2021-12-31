Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( Buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Sells ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Perrigo Co PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF

New Purchases: IWM, SPLV, KWEB, FCX, GRID,

IWM, SPLV, KWEB, FCX, GRID, Added Positions: VOO, XLK, XLRE, FCG, LNG, TEVA, XLY,

VOO, XLK, XLRE, FCG, LNG, TEVA, XLY, Reduced Positions: ZIM, PRGO, SPY, RCD, XLV, BOTZ, EWZ, SPNS, XLI, LPSN, NVMI, ORA, PAVE, XSOE, XLE,

ZIM, PRGO, SPY, RCD, XLV, BOTZ, EWZ, SPNS, XLI, LPSN, NVMI, ORA, PAVE, XSOE, XLE, Sold Out: INMD,

Investment company Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 2000 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, sells ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Perrigo Co PLC, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionar, GLOBAL X FDS during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. (. As of 2021Q4, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( owns 44 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 8,638,304 shares, 31.50% of the total portfolio. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 7,897,710 shares, 12.28% of the total portfolio. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 940,020 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.92% Financial Select Sector SPDR (XLF) - 3,118,470 shares, 3.83% of the total portfolio. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 241,188 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.17%

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $195.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 212,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $68.63, with an estimated average price of $64.28. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.01%. The holding were 470,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.06 and $53.46, with an estimated average price of $46.02. The stock is now traded at around $34.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 811,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $36.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 592,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastru. The purchase prices were between $92.39 and $105.85, with an estimated average price of $100.7. The stock is now traded at around $89.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 49.95%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 192,726 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 93.02%. The purchase prices were between $44.24 and $51.81, with an estimated average price of $47.81. The stock is now traded at around $46.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 830,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.03%. The purchase prices were between $16.08 and $19.16, with an estimated average price of $17.81. The stock is now traded at around $19.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 3,461,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( added to a holding in Cheniere Energy Inc by 88.73%. The purchase prices were between $98.8 and $111.51, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $112.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 192,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. ( sold out a holding in InMode Ltd. The sale prices were between $63.78 and $97.86, with an estimated average price of $80.18.