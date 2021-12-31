Act Wealth Management, Llc Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: FTHM, EW, QQQ, PEP, POWW,

FTHM, EW, QQQ, PEP, POWW, Added Positions: VYM, TDTF, SCHC, GLD, SCHF, VXF, TSLA, JPM, CAT, SCHE, CVX, TCRT,

VYM, TDTF, SCHC, GLD, SCHF, VXF, TSLA, JPM, CAT, SCHE, CVX, TCRT, Reduced Positions: AMZN, EEM, AAPL, INTU, BX, ACIM,

AMZN, EEM, AAPL, INTU, BX, ACIM, Sold Out: UAL, BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PepsiCo Inc, Tesla Inc, sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Act Wealth Management, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 149,880 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21% Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 232,608 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86% iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 97,201 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34% Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 652,834 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10% FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF) - 812,529 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $104.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.