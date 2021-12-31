Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Act Wealth Management, Llc Buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

Investment company Act Wealth Management, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Fathom Holdings Inc, Edwards Lifesciences Corp, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, PepsiCo Inc, Tesla Inc, sells United Airlines Holdings Inc, Boeing Co, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Act Wealth Management, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Act Wealth Management, Llc owns 36 stocks with a total value of $174 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of ACT WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC
  1. Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 149,880 shares, 15.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.21%
  2. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM) - 232,608 shares, 15.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 97,201 shares, 14.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.34%
  4. Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF) - 652,834 shares, 14.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.10%
  5. FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index (TDTF) - 812,529 shares, 13.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.03%
New Purchase: Fathom Holdings Inc (FTHM)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Fathom Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.63 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $23.26. The stock is now traded at around $12.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 22,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in Edwards Lifesciences Corp. The purchase prices were between $106.37 and $130.68, with an estimated average price of $116.86. The stock is now traded at around $104.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 3,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in PepsiCo Inc. The purchase prices were between $150.2 and $173.71, with an estimated average price of $163.63. The stock is now traded at around $172.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,457 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: AMMO Inc (POWW)

Act Wealth Management, Llc initiated holding in AMMO Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.3 and $7.28, with an estimated average price of $6.1. The stock is now traded at around $4.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

Act Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Act Wealth Management, Llc added to a holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co by 25.53%. The purchase prices were between $153.94 and $171.78, with an estimated average price of $164.11. The stock is now traded at around $146.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,749 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)

Act Wealth Management, Llc sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.



