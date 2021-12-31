Acas, Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

New Purchases: HD, BAC, SPYD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, sells Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acas, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Acas, Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.