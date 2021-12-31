Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Acas, Llc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Acas, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys The Home Depot Inc, Pfizer Inc, Bank of America Corp, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July, sells Apple Inc, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Acas, Llc. As of 2021Q4, Acas, Llc owns 79 stocks with a total value of $78 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ACAS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/acas%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ACAS, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 53,133 shares, 12.16% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 63,606 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.23%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,061 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.12%
  4. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) - 21,457 shares, 4.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.93%
  5. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (FTLS) - 57,882 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD)

Acas, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $38.8 and $42.05, with an estimated average price of $40.71. The stock is now traded at around $42.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 4,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 26.45%. The purchase prices were between $41.32 and $61.25, with an estimated average price of $49.81. The stock is now traded at around $54.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 18,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July (BJUL)

Acas, Llc added to a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July by 36.76%. The purchase prices were between $31.38 and $33.38, with an estimated average price of $32.7. The stock is now traded at around $32.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.

Sold Out: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

Acas, Llc sold out a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13.



Here is the complete portfolio of ACAS, LLC. Also check out:

1. ACAS, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ACAS, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ACAS, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ACAS, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus