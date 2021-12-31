Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC Buys Wells Fargo, The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sells Cisco Systems Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Truist Financial Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Wells Fargo, The Walt Disney Co, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Brown-Forman Corp, Electronic Arts Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Truist Financial Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, McKesson Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC owns 174 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/galvin%2C+gaustad+%26+stein%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 74,631 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.39% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 109,947 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 200,581 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 160,033 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.92% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 8,474 shares, 2.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.82%

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $1460 and $1529.15, with an estimated average price of $1491.45. The stock is now traded at around $1405.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.88%. The holding were 14,620 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 62,237 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $244.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 9,455 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1415.35 and $1474.47, with an estimated average price of $1440.55. The stock is now traded at around $1378.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,513 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $62.73, with an estimated average price of $61.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,824 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $139.66 and $150.33, with an estimated average price of $146.15. The stock is now traded at around $144.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,790 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 6280.06%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 118,733 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 426.88%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.74%. The holding were 43,657 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Brown-Forman Corp by 70.52%. The purchase prices were between $66.83 and $75.23, with an estimated average price of $71.26. The stock is now traded at around $67.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 158,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Electronic Arts Inc by 30.64%. The purchase prices were between $120.23 and $145.44, with an estimated average price of $134.21. The stock is now traded at around $131.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 123,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in WEC Energy Group Inc by 54.72%. The purchase prices were between $86.93 and $98.36, with an estimated average price of $91.51. The stock is now traded at around $96.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 75,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 162.47%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp. The sale prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Valero Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $66.94 and $82.69, with an estimated average price of $74.42.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.

Galvin, Gaustad & Stein, LLC sold out a holding in Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF. The sale prices were between $63.39 and $71.58, with an estimated average price of $67.08.