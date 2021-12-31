Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC Buys Exxon Mobil Corp, Chevron Corp, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, General Electric Co, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: VGK, F, VB,
- Added Positions: XOM, CVX, VWO, BA, DIS, UNP, VEA, RTX, BMY, IP, JNJ, TSLA, IBM, FB, CMC, CAT, VTV, VZ, KO, AMGN, IWD, VO, BAC, BIV, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: T, TMO, MSFT, AAPL, GOOGL, LOW, ETN, MCK, V, ABT, CSCO, PFE, ABBV, IWN,
- Sold Out: GE, SLVM, KD,
For the details of Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wells+trecaso+financial+group%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 124,313 shares, 9.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.69%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 48,179 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.86%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 60,422 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.51%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,272 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.51%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,409 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.33%
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $64.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 6,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ford Motor Co (F)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Ford Motor Co. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 11,978 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $214.09 and $238.21, with an estimated average price of $226.3. The stock is now traded at around $202.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 910 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp by 827.86%. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $75.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 52,322 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 156.28%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 8,693 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 29,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 26.76%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC added to a holding in Caterpillar Inc by 21.65%. The purchase prices were between $188.94 and $214.25, with an estimated average price of $201.63. The stock is now traded at around $201.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,545 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: General Electric Co (GE)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Wells Trecaso Financial Group, LLC sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
