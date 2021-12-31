Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Banco Santander SA, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Sysco Corp

- New Purchases: HMOP, TALS, PCOR, MRNA, ATO, AVTR, CLBK, AMR, UL, DEO, XLNX, TER, SBNY, FNF, APP, USMV, EWU, VIGI, XME, BDX, MP, FIVE, WEC, CBSH, ENTX, IMH,
- Added Positions: VWO, IEFA, VEA, VRP, IJH, VTEB, MSFT, IJR, VCIT, SCHW, AAPL, SMFG, GOOG, AMZN, BRK.B, JPM, TSLA, MUB, SCHP, VTI, BAC, CLX, EOG, NVDA, TM, UNH, FB, ASML, ACN, AMAT, CVX, CSCO, KO, ED, COST, ETN, LLY, XOM, NEE, GOOGL, HD, JNJ, MCD, MUFG, PEP, RELX, SONY, TXN, TMO, WFC, SCHX, VGIT, MMM, ABB, CB, ABT, ADBE, AMD, AFL, AEP, ADI, AON, ADM, AZN, ADP, TFC, BP, BLK, CVS, CINF, COP, DHR, DE, EW, EQIX, ESS, EL, BEN, GE, GSK, ICE, INTU, ISRG, JCI, KMB, LRCX, LEG, LOW, SPGI, MET, MU, MS, NICE, NFLX, NKE, NVO, NUE, ORCL, IX, PNC, PBCT, PFE, LIN, CRM, SLB, SHW, SBUX, TJX, TSM, UNP, UPS, RTX, WMT, ANTM, AVGO, GM, NOW, ABBV, ZTS, IVW, IWD, IWF, VB, VEU, PLD, A, APD, AMP, BK, CSX, COF, CAH, CAT, FIS, CME, CI, C, CL, CMCSA, INGR, DECK, D, DD, DUK, E, ECL, EMR, EXC, FDX, FMS, GD, GPC, GILD, HSBC, IBN, ING, ITW, KEY, LYG, MCO, OMC, BKNG, PGR, PRU, QCOM, RPM, O, RIO, SNY, SO, TGT, TXT, TOL, TD, TTE, USB, VFC, VLY, WM, V, DG, NXPI, HCA, NMFC, ALLE, YUMC, AMCR, FNDF, IAU, IBMK, IBML, IBMO, IXUS, MBB, SCHA, VBK, XLE,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, IEMG, VOOG, VUG, BRK.A, SAN, PYPL, NSC, NVS, SWKS, DVY, SE, WBA, MFG, MA, ITOT, WBK, T, VZ, SYK, PFF, PG, PHG, VONG, VYM, MDT, BMY, BSX, CCI, BA, IBM, ILMN, INTC, AMGN, MO, CRTO, CRH, HCM, ARGX, AEG, CARR, OTIS, CSAN, BND, NMR, EEM, ADSK, EFA, GLD, IEF, AMT, BBVA, BHP, SPHQ, TIP, VIG, ERIC, MAR, PSO, BRFS, LMT, RDS.A, RYAAY, SAP, TEF, HUM, VOD, HON, HMC, PSX, BBL, WNS, CUK, TMUS, NWG, BIP, TAK, BUD, NYCBPU.PFD, CHTR, KMI,
- Sold Out: FRT, ROK, SYY, ATVI, NECB, GMAB, EWH, IBMJ, SCZ, KHC, BLDE, AG, KD, ONL,
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,509,360 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 410,897 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 302,041 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,103,724 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,256,454 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $41.88, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Talaris Therapeutics Inc (TALS)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Procore Technologies Inc (PCOR)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Avantor Inc (AVTR)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 794,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 205.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 193,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc (SMFG)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc by 276.58%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 172,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.Sold Out: Rockwell Automation Inc (ROK)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.Sold Out: NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc (NECB)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.97.Sold Out: Genmab A/S (GMAB)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $35.87 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $41.6.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMJ)
Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.
