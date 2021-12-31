Altium Wealth Management LLC Buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Sells Banco Santander SA, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Sysco Corp

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF, Charles Schwab Corp, Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF, Talaris Therapeutics Inc, sells Banco Santander SA, Federal Realty Investment Trust, Sysco Corp, Rockwell Automation Inc, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Altium Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Altium Wealth Management LLC owns 375 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 2,509,360 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.87% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 410,897 shares, 11.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.26% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 302,041 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.49% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,103,724 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,256,454 shares, 4.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.46%

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Hartford Municipal Opportunities ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.41 and $41.88, with an estimated average price of $41.68. The stock is now traded at around $40.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Talaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $17, with an estimated average price of $14.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 59,520 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,148 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Procore Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $104.86, with an estimated average price of $87.4. The stock is now traded at around $60.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 6,786 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Avantor Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.93 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $39.41. The stock is now traded at around $36.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 12,634 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $51.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 8,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.83%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $48.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 794,637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 205.09%. The purchase prices were between $25.53 and $26, with an estimated average price of $25.81. The stock is now traded at around $25.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 193,512 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Charles Schwab Corp by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 57,278 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc by 276.58%. The purchase prices were between $6.47 and $7.04, with an estimated average price of $6.77. The stock is now traded at around $7.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 172,197 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.95%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 19,138 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.82%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $222.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 12,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Federal Realty Investment Trust. The sale prices were between $119.87 and $137.12, with an estimated average price of $127.09.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Rockwell Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $292.75 and $351.35, with an estimated average price of $332.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in NorthEast Community Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $10.63 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.97.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $35.87 and $47.12, with an estimated average price of $41.6.

Altium Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $25.55 and $25.6, with an estimated average price of $25.57.