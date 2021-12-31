Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF, Tesla Inc, Sells , Qualcomm Inc, Amgen Inc

- New Purchases: ACWI, AMEH, USMV, LPX, KHC, ATO, LYV, TSN, BKNG, CVS, EXPE, BPOP, FTSM, CAR, ADP, ADSK, NRG, VT, ED, COF, ZION, XLC, QQQJ, STM, VUG, VNO, ACN, APA, MOH, MSTR, EIX, FCX, GPS, APD, AJG, VBK, IUSG, HACK, CANE, RIVN, ABNB, SFT, RACE, ZTS, DAL, EFT, NVO, MTOR,
- Added Positions: QQQ, DIA, TSLA, SPY, IVV, VOO, COST, AVGO, AAPL, NFLX, FALN, MSFT, TRV, CSCO, PEP, MCD, ESGU, GOOGL, MRNA, GILD, V, IUSB, TXN, EFV, EFG, SNAP, AMZN, AMD, KR, STX, NIO, ARKK, MUB, LUMN, EXPD, F, JNJ, MU, MMIN, PZA, TFI, VTEB, KO, EXR, SEE, ROKU, EQH, PATH, CMF, EFA, FMB, PWZ, ABB, FDX, HPQ, PKI, SCI, VZ, UBER, XLF, XLK, XLY, AZN, CACC, EA, GRMN, PFE, PG, SO, UNH, IOVA, CHGG, CRSP, PLTR, GOVT, IVE, SHM, XLV, ALL, AMT, RIOT, DHR, EXAS, MCHP, NDAQ, ODFL, PHM, SWKS, WMT, WBA, DIS, ZBRA, AVAV, TEL, YNDX, ZG, VOYA, ETSY, PSTG, ZS, ZM, SNOW, XPDI, MBB, SPHD, SUB, URTH, DE, EOG, EW, GSK, LOW, LULU, ULTA, KMI, AMBA, LBRDK, MDB, DGRO, EMB, FCAL, FLOT, HYD, IWD, LIT, MDY, PFM, SCHG, SHYD, SHYG, SPLV, TLH, USHY,
- Reduced Positions: QCOM, AMGN, IGSB, LRCX, ADBE, MDLZ, NVDA, INTC, MRK, TMUS, FB, EEM, MMM, JPM, IXN, AXP, QLD, SSO, IJR, VLUE, HD, AMAT, GS, ABBV, PYPL, MAS, FVRR, ESGE, IXG, ATVI, LMT, TSM, TER, BRK.B, CMCSA, CRM, FTNT, COMT, IWM, T, VIAC, CVX, DHI, XOM, IBM, INTU, ISRG, TGT, SQ, TWLO, TTD, COUP, DOCU, DOW, TIP, ABT, AMP, BA, GE, JEF, MS, NKE, NOC, MA, MELI, MOS, ENPH, NOW, TWTR, BABA, NVTA, NTLA, OKTA, AGG, BSV, IYE, SCHO, SPSB, VGSH, ASML, APH, BLDP, BAC, LLY, NEE, FCEL, MGM, ORCL, PLUG, PWR, SBUX, WYNN, PM, SOL, GM, VC, PRLB, RH, SYF, NNDM, SPOT, CRWD, NET, DDOG, RBLX, AOA, GSY, HYG, IEMG, LQD, MEAR, MUNI, SCHX, SHY, VCSH, DDD, CAT, CCI, MNDO, NWBI, OKE, PPL, PRU, TTWO, UNP, UPS, WFC, EBAY, BHK, PTY, EVFM, NAOV, TDOC, TWST, DKNG, COIN, CWB, EELV, EEMV, EFAV, EMHY, FPE, IDLV, JEPI, JNK, JPST, UCON, VIS, VTI,
- Sold Out: STMP, SLM, SC, BIIB, PGR, PSA, AWK, BIDU, WST, ARRY, BLNK, QRVO, Z, RTX, TEAM, FOXA, PEG, WY, MRO, PXD, CINF, CHD, CTRA, VUZI, CRUS, NXPI, PACB, KMX, EDIT, SPCE, INMD, SI, BLK, UPST, KD, KURE, TQQQ, SNPS, PBCT, SJM, REGN, RMD, IDXX, SONY, HSY, CHTR, BEN, VLO, LNT, CMG, DXCM, COO, DELL, FE, ACB, VMW, ARKW, BIB, FNDX, SDS, JD, PTRA,
These are the top 5 holdings of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 977,165 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.00%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 244,510 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 308.98%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 17,813 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.50%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 119,980 shares, 3.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.62%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 44,195 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 71.47%
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $98.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 112,701 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.48 and $119.45, with an estimated average price of $82.12. The stock is now traded at around $47.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 82,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.05 and $81.04, with an estimated average price of $77.29. The stock is now traded at around $75.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 43,143 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Louisiana-Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $58.93 and $78.88, with an estimated average price of $68.79. The stock is now traded at around $64.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 28,247 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in The Kraft Heinz Co. The purchase prices were between $32.88 and $37.84, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $36.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 60,229 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 14,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 308.98%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.16%. The holding were 244,510 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 677.93%. The purchase prices were between $338.36 and $364.57, with an estimated average price of $354.28. The stock is now traded at around $347.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.7%. The holding were 95,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 71.47%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.1%. The holding were 44,195 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 41.90%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 95,186 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.62%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 119,980 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1596.09%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $406.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 27,748 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: (STMP)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $329.61 and $329.61, with an estimated average price of $329.61.Sold Out: SLM Corp (SLM)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in SLM Corp. The sale prices were between $17.1 and $19.67, with an estimated average price of $18.34.Sold Out: Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $41.58 and $42.58, with an estimated average price of $41.91.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $223.92 and $287.77, with an estimated average price of $256.27.Sold Out: Public Storage (PSA)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in Public Storage. The sale prices were between $295.26 and $374.56, with an estimated average price of $335.03.Sold Out: American Water Works Co Inc (AWK)
Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in American Water Works Co Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.86, with an estimated average price of $174.87.
