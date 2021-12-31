Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Sells ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

New Purchases: EMXC, EWC, VUSB, BAB, FTSL, CATH, HPS, SOXX, LSI, AMGN, CHD, TDIV, SPSM,

Williamsville, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, sells ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nottingham Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nottingham Advisors, Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 941,836 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,267,191 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 125,907 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,175,394 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.45% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 645,848 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94%

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 106,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 147,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $455.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 704,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 223.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 116,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 182.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.59 and $101.53, with an estimated average price of $101.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $161.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.