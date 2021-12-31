Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Nottingham Advisors, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Sells ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF

Williamsville, NY, based Investment company Nottingham Advisors, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, iShares MSCI Canada ETF, Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF, Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, sells ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nottingham Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Nottingham Advisors, Inc. owns 146 stocks with a total value of $915 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of NOTTINGHAM ADVISORS, INC.
  1. iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI) - 941,836 shares, 10.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.66%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,267,191 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.79%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 125,907 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.11%
  4. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 1,175,394 shares, 5.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.45%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 645,848 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.94%
New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $59.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 106,622 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Canada ETF. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $39.5, with an estimated average price of $38.1. The stock is now traded at around $37.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 147,799 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 36,287 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (BAB)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.41 and $33.31, with an estimated average price of $32.83. The stock is now traded at around $32.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,885 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $433.84 and $555.47, with an estimated average price of $503.22. The stock is now traded at around $455.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (HPS)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III. The purchase prices were between $18.21 and $19.85, with an estimated average price of $19.12. The stock is now traded at around $17.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 15,594 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 22.39%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 704,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 223.19%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.35. The stock is now traded at around $50.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 116,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 182.02%. The purchase prices were between $25.55 and $25.87, with an estimated average price of $25.68. The stock is now traded at around $25.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 32,305 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded (LDUR)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded by 21.88%. The purchase prices were between $100.59 and $101.53, with an estimated average price of $101.02. The stock is now traded at around $100.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 27,850 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 20.60%. The purchase prices were between $50.97 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $50.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 30,155 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 20.13%. The purchase prices were between $161.97 and $174.78, with an estimated average price of $170.54. The stock is now traded at around $161.981000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,181 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Sold Out: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Gold Miners ETF. The sale prices were between $29.16 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $31.49.

Sold Out: PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II. The sale prices were between $9.31 and $10.12, with an estimated average price of $9.77.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.39 and $21.52, with an estimated average price of $21.45.

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Nottingham Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.



