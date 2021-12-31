Pring Turner Capital Group Inc Buys The Home Depot Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc

New Purchases: HD, ATO, TXN, ELS, PSB, SCHW, ORCL, PG, MKC, JNJ, CHD, MRK, PAR, GOOG, FB, RTX, IDT, MMM, SBAC, CARR, TGT, MMP, NVR, LMT, OTIS, GPC, DUK, MU, RSP, CLX, GIS,

Walnut Creek, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The Home Depot Inc, Atmos Energy Corp, Texas Instruments Inc, Idacorp Inc, Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc, sells Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF, Royce Value Trust Inc, W.P. Carey Inc, Magna International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. As of 2021Q4, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc owns 58 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 58,075 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.58% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 12,302 shares, 4.51% of the total portfolio. New Position Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 20,200 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.95% Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) - 47,753 shares, 4.42% of the total portfolio. New Position McKesson Corp (MCK) - 20,019 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.42%

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.51%. The holding were 12,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Atmos Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $106.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 47,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Texas Instruments Inc. The purchase prices were between $184.24 and $201.29, with an estimated average price of $191.91. The stock is now traded at around $177.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.92%. The holding were 23,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Equity Lifestyle Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.67 and $87.66, with an estimated average price of $84.28. The stock is now traded at around $77.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.67%. The holding were 47,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc initiated holding in PS Business Parks Inc. The purchase prices were between $160.21 and $185.39, with an estimated average price of $176.3. The stock is now traded at around $167.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.62%. The holding were 22,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc initiated holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The purchase prices were between $73.23 and $85.82, with an estimated average price of $81.09. The stock is now traded at around $88.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.6%. The holding were 48,408 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Idacorp Inc by 1807.63%. The purchase prices were between $98.96 and $113.31, with an estimated average price of $106.55. The stock is now traded at around $108.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 41,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Bank of America Corp by 693.42%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $45.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 98,289 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 172.17%. The purchase prices were between $49.77 and $54.53, with an estimated average price of $52.14. The stock is now traded at around $52.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 67,179 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 399.09%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $312.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.63%. The holding were 7,706 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 33.58%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 58,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc added to a holding in Franco-Nevada Corp by 162.27%. The purchase prices were between $128.24 and $149.43, with an estimated average price of $138.37. The stock is now traded at around $128.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.98%. The holding were 13,048 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $145.99 and $166.53, with an estimated average price of $159.85.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.44 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.89.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Royce Value Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $17.73 and $19.92, with an estimated average price of $18.92.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in W.P. Carey Inc. The sale prices were between $74.33 and $83.05, with an estimated average price of $78.27.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Magna International Inc. The sale prices were between $75.2 and $88.55, with an estimated average price of $81.42.

Pring Turner Capital Group Inc sold out a holding in Suncor Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $21.37 and $26.72, with an estimated average price of $24.45.