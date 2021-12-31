Harvest Investment Services, LLC Buys FIRST TR L CAP GRW, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Zscaler Inc

New Purchases: FTC, SDVY, MTDR, PWR, SH, FTNT, NIO, GNRC, KRG, SB, RWT, IVT, COOP, SWAV, ABG, DVN, AM, WLL, LQDT, BGFV, KNG, CLFD, TOL, WD, WRLD, IVW, OVV, SKY, PAG, TBBK, BOOT, LQD, HGV, VSTO, III, FND, SHYF, IDT, FTXL, RYI, DWAC, ASAN, DOV, CC, FXN, RRGB, CDEV,

SPY, QQQ, TSLA, AR, FVD, SM, RDVY, VRTV, FNK, FDL, NET, FRI, HRI, LOB, OPRX, ON, DFIN, SDIV, CLR, NOBL, NSP, FGD, EVC, PRTA, SIG, LC, CAL, HMHC, BSIG, LPX, MYGN, SAH, SIVB, KBWD, BTU, RRC, NTLA, AN, FSR, SAVA, MDIV, IVZ, BILL, UDOW, TDIV, HYLS, DKS, SKT, UWM, AMEH, FTSL, BIBL, GTLS, BLDP, REM, MOS, TBT, SPLV, OLN, WCC, MFA, PSLV, DDM, MINT, JKHY, DIS, IBD, EFC, FDN, Reduced Positions: FTSM, AGG, DON, DHS, MRNA, YETI, ADNT, COST, AMD, BRO, SUM, AAPL, MSFT, EZM, REGL, EMN, FBHS, VEEV, BAB, AMZN, CRS, PLCE, HOLX, VTEB, NDSN, TEAM, IWM, JPM, NVDA, AVNT, FSK, DIA, NAIL, BRK.B, BGS, NUS, GPI, APTV, MDY, HIBB, LOW, CELH, CRWD, SMDV, LMBS, GILD, CROX, MA, AA, FAUG, MASI, GOOG, MVV, QLD, ABT, ALGN, KMX, NUE, RCII, SBNY, TRMB, HI, FIXD, IYW, LGLV, SOXL, UPRO, ECL, JNJ, PEP, PG, SCHN, UNH, FANG, RH, PTGX, REZI, FPE, TNA, XMLV, T, ADTN, CAT, DE, ESCA, HD, KLAC, LAD, MHO, OMI, STAA, SYNA, WST, FIVN, JYNT, FNGU, GLD, MIDU, NUGT, SLV, TQQQ, XSLV, ADBE, BRC, IPAR, LRCX, PZZA, PII, BPOP, R, STLD, TDY, CEF, NNVC, AVGO, RLGY, XHR, SAFE, BLES, FXO, PALL,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys FIRST TR L CAP GRW, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Tesla Inc, Antero Resources Corp, sells First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, Zscaler Inc, FIRST TR SMALL CAP, FIRST TRUST PORTFO during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Harvest Investment Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Harvest Investment Services, LLC owns 256 stocks with a total value of $237 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 23,080 shares, 3.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.81% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 17,992 shares, 3.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 29.44% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 111,281 shares, 2.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.62% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 124,785 shares, 2.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 33.84% SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) - 10,951 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.89%

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP GRW. The purchase prices were between $109.29 and $124.15, with an estimated average price of $118.48. The stock is now traded at around $102.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 19,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.46 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $29.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 49,541 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Matador Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $34.66 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $40.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 28,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Quanta Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.44 and $121.98, with an estimated average price of $115.37. The stock is now traded at around $98.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 8,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $13.55 and $15.24, with an estimated average price of $14.18. The stock is now traded at around $14.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 64,765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $282.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 2,088 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 29.44%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 17,992 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 26.81%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.82%. The holding were 23,080 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 98.60%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 3,255 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in Antero Resources Corp by 436.88%. The purchase prices were between $15.83 and $21.43, with an estimated average price of $18.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 111,494 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 33.84%. The purchase prices were between $39.33 and $43.04, with an estimated average price of $41.2. The stock is now traded at around $41.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 124,785 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC added to a holding in SM Energy Co by 192.47%. The purchase prices were between $27.06 and $37.66, with an estimated average price of $31.27. The stock is now traded at around $33.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 37,886 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in Zscaler Inc. The sale prices were between $251.86 and $368.78, with an estimated average price of $316.24.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR SMALL CAP. The sale prices were between $91.16 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $95.72.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $49.53 and $53.92, with an estimated average price of $52.1.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST PORTFO. The sale prices were between $97.11 and $106.68, with an estimated average price of $102.09.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TR EXCH TRD. The sale prices were between $69.6 and $79.99, with an estimated average price of $74.61.

Harvest Investment Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The sale prices were between $57.44 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $60.71.