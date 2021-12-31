Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
SPC Financial, Inc. Buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, Sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST

insider
Just now
Rockville, MD, based Investment company SPC Financial, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF, Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF, SPDR Homebuilders ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF, sells First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund, iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, SPC Financial, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, SPC Financial, Inc. owns 190 stocks with a total value of $896 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SPC Financial, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spc+financial%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of SPC Financial, Inc.
  1. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 795,357 shares, 14.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.48%
  2. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 784,110 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.23%
  3. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) - 808,664 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.02%
  4. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend G (IHDG) - 711,749 shares, 3.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.28%
  5. BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) - 185,625 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.11%
New Purchase: First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.81 and $53.52, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.4%. The holding were 403,596 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Homebuilders ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.66 and $86.13, with an estimated average price of $80.15. The stock is now traded at around $72.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 37,558 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.95 and $81.51, with an estimated average price of $79.21. The stock is now traded at around $81.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 23,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in ONEOK Inc. The purchase prices were between $56.53 and $65.87, with an estimated average price of $62.05. The stock is now traded at around $59.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 27,753 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (EPRF)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $23.36 and $24.23, with an estimated average price of $23.79. The stock is now traded at around $22.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 56,958 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD)

SPC Financial, Inc. initiated holding in Steel Dynamics Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.54 and $67.49, with an estimated average price of $62.65. The stock is now traded at around $54.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 20,635 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF (SSUS)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Day Hagan/Ned Davis Research Smart Sector ETF by 285.41%. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $37.6, with an estimated average price of $36.12. The stock is now traded at around $34.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 260,498 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 169,866 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Chevron Corp (CVX)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 628.85%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 17,004 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 345.83%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $222.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,078 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 20.61%. The purchase prices were between $46.53 and $50.84, with an estimated average price of $48.79. The stock is now traded at around $45.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 111,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

SPC Financial, Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 21.10%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 637 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $143.74 and $151.91, with an estimated average price of $147.68.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IEF)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (PRN)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $100.16 and $121.48, with an estimated average price of $112.73.

Sold Out: Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (PYZ)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF. The sale prices were between $85.08 and $96.42, with an estimated average price of $91.25.

Sold Out: Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Yum China Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $47.2 and $61.06, with an estimated average price of $54.08.

Sold Out: Micron Technology Inc (MU)

SPC Financial, Inc. sold out a holding in Micron Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57.



