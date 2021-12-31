Gruss & Co., LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, ARK Innovation ETF

New Purchases: PXD, COP, CMCSA, SA, EPD, TMUS, PLD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, ConocoPhillips, sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr, ARK Innovation ETF, Asana Inc, Nordstrom Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gruss & Co., LLC. As of 2021Q4, Gruss & Co., LLC owns 33 stocks with a total value of $37 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

AbCellera Biologics Inc (ABCL) - 426,966 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.8% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 8,500 shares, 10.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 70.00% Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) - 71,500 shares, 5.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.33% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 705 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.12% PowerShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury Pr (TBT) - 107,500 shares, 4.87% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 35.82%

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in Pioneer Natural Resources Co. The purchase prices were between $172.65 and $193.08, with an estimated average price of $184.2. The stock is now traded at around $215.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.44%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $89.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.42%. The holding were 12,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52. The stock is now traded at around $49.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 17,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in Seabridge Gold Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.51 and $20.64, with an estimated average price of $17.94. The stock is now traded at around $15.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 32,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $20.73 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $22.42. The stock is now traded at around $23.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 21,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $106.72 and $125.46, with an estimated average price of $117.52. The stock is now traded at around $108.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 70.00%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 8,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 303.85%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 250.00%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in Chevron Corp by 326.09%. The purchase prices were between $104.72 and $118.79, with an estimated average price of $113.83. The stock is now traded at around $130.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.36%. The holding were 9,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 343.48%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $163.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 5,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 300.17%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $103.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.43%. The holding were 4,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Gruss & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Nordstrom Inc. The sale prices were between $19.6 and $34.99, with an estimated average price of $26.36.

Gruss & Co., LLC sold out a holding in Dell Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $52.45 and $58.91, with an estimated average price of $55.78.

Gruss & Co., LLC sold out a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The sale prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82.