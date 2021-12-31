Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF,

New Purchases: DFNM, IJJ, DFIV, ICLN,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF, Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF, sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Relaxing Retirement Coach. As of 2021Q4, Relaxing Retirement Coach owns 48 stocks with a total value of $165 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 661,712 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.21% Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 526,467 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 605.35% Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 257,852 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.28% Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) - 349,692 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 646.23% Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 211,165 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92%

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 147,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 104.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.93%. The holding were 661,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.35%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 526,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 646.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 349,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 257,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 211,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $34.82.

Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6.