Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF, Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF, Sells SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF,

- New Purchases: DFNM, IJJ, DFIV, ICLN,
- Added Positions: DFUS, DFAI, DFAE, DFAS, DFAT,
- Reduced Positions: SHM, SUB, SCHO, SCHR, EFG, IVV, VOE, IJH, SCHA, BWZ, VBR, VWO, VTWV, IJR, FNDF, FNDA,
- Sold Out: IBND, FLRN,
For the details of Relaxing Retirement Coach's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/relaxing+retirement+coach/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Relaxing Retirement Coach
- Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) - 661,712 shares, 19.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.21%
- Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) - 526,467 shares, 9.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 605.35%
- Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) - 257,852 shares, 8.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 63.28%
- Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) - 349,692 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 646.23%
- Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) - 211,165 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.92%
Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $50.41, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $49.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.46%. The holding were 147,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IJJ)
Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $102.88 and $112.82, with an estimated average price of $108.48. The stock is now traded at around $104.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,940 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (ICLN)
Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $20.43 and $25.64, with an estimated average price of $22.91. The stock is now traded at around $17.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,381 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV)
Relaxing Retirement Coach initiated holding in Dimensional International Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $31.05 and $33.6, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $33.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 5,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS)
Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 104.21%. The purchase prices were between $46.87 and $51.98, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $47.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.93%. The holding were 661,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI)
Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 605.35%. The purchase prices were between $28.1 and $30.21, with an estimated average price of $29.31. The stock is now traded at around $28.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.01%. The holding were 526,467 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE)
Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 646.23%. The purchase prices were between $26.45 and $28.15, with an estimated average price of $27.34. The stock is now traded at around $26.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.11%. The holding were 349,692 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS)
Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 63.28%. The purchase prices were between $56.6 and $62.32, with an estimated average price of $59.16. The stock is now traded at around $54.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.37%. The holding were 257,852 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT)
Relaxing Retirement Coach added to a holding in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 24.92%. The purchase prices were between $44.48 and $49.03, with an estimated average price of $46.72. The stock is now traded at around $44.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 211,165 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (IBND)
Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $34.06 and $35.52, with an estimated average price of $34.82.Sold Out: SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)
Relaxing Retirement Coach sold out a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF. The sale prices were between $30.56 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.6.
Here is the complete portfolio of Relaxing Retirement Coach. Also check out:
1. Relaxing Retirement Coach's Undervalued Stocks
2. Relaxing Retirement Coach's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Relaxing Retirement Coach's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Relaxing Retirement Coach keeps buying