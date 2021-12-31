1776 Wealth Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Union Pacific Corp, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Comcast Corp

New Purchases: ABT, UNP, AMAT, FXR, AVGO, FFIV, FBT, MCK, UPS, WM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Abbott Laboratories, Union Pacific Corp, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Applied Materials Inc, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, sells Meta Platforms Inc, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Comcast Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1776 Wealth Llc. As of 2021Q4, 1776 Wealth Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 40,692 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,883 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83% First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 261,215 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,521 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33% Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 263,501 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $57.44 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $60.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $560.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $199.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I by 190.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $55.17. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $296.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $24, with an estimated average price of $22.88.

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $5.64 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $6.23.