1776 Wealth Llc Buys Abbott Laboratories, Union Pacific Corp, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Sells Meta Platforms Inc, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Comcast Corp

insider
2021Q4
Investment company 1776 Wealth Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Abbott Laboratories, Union Pacific Corp, FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I, Applied Materials Inc, First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX, sells Meta Platforms Inc, IQ Ultra Short Duration ETF, Comcast Corp, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Fleetcor Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 1776 Wealth Llc. As of 2021Q4, 1776 Wealth Llc owns 124 stocks with a total value of $186 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of 1776 WEALTH LLC
  1. Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 40,692 shares, 12.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 119,883 shares, 11.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.83%
  3. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 261,215 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.2%
  4. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 4,521 shares, 8.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.33%
  5. Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 263,501 shares, 2.58% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Abbott Laboratories. The purchase prices were between $115.53 and $141.46, with an estimated average price of $128.29. The stock is now traded at around $125.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 4,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Union Pacific Corp. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $245.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $125.2 and $162.72, with an estimated average price of $145.33. The stock is now traded at around $132.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 3,334 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX (FXR)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in First Trust Industrials/Producer Durables AlphaDEX. The purchase prices were between $57.44 and $62.89, with an estimated average price of $60.71. The stock is now traded at around $56.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,429 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in Broadcom Inc. The purchase prices were between $475.95 and $674.28, with an estimated average price of $564.76. The stock is now traded at around $560.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: F5 Inc (FFIV)

1776 Wealth Llc initiated holding in F5 Inc. The purchase prices were between $196.73 and $247.78, with an estimated average price of $222.66. The stock is now traded at around $199.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I (KNG)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target I by 190.21%. The purchase prices were between $52.06 and $57.22, with an estimated average price of $55.17. The stock is now traded at around $54.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 14,281 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.47%. The purchase prices were between $19.99 and $20.32, with an estimated average price of $20.18. The stock is now traded at around $19.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 72,660 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Synopsys Inc by 30.79%. The purchase prices were between $288.74 and $375.59, with an estimated average price of $338.4. The stock is now traded at around $296.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 2,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL by 37.54%. The purchase prices were between $64.66 and $69.91, with an estimated average price of $67.46. The stock is now traded at around $69.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 6,324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 31.10%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $117.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,628 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ford Motor Co (F)

1776 Wealth Llc added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 24.01%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 26,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Sold Out: Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $200.83 and $280.97, with an estimated average price of $238.04.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The sale prices were between $22.07 and $24, with an estimated average price of $22.88.

Sold Out: Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

1776 Wealth Llc sold out a holding in Two Harbors Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $5.64 and $6.75, with an estimated average price of $6.23.



