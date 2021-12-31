Howard Capital Management Inc. Buys ProShares Ultra Semiconductors, Garmin, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells PROSHARES TRUST, Atlassian Corporation PLC, eBay Inc

- New Purchases: USD, SPY, GLPI, SOXL, JNJ, PEP, FBGX, UNH, HD, PLD, UDR, JPM, NVT, FRT, NEE, DHR, CMCSA,
- Added Positions: TQQQ, GRMN, UPRO, QLD, AGG, NVDA, AXP, GOOG, BND, XLF, CSCO, SSO, HYS, FPE, AAPL, XLNX, HYG, MSFT, SCHD, MGV, PM, XMPT, USMV, GOOGL, TIPX, TSN, AMZN, LULU, TSLA, MCEF, IYE, ORLY, IYC, ITM, HYMB, BRK.B, VUG,
- Reduced Positions: CWB, QQH, SOXX, LGH, IVW, MDY, IWM, KLAC, SPHD, IYW, OMC, BIL, GWW, QCOM, LOW, LEN, ADI, XMLV,
- Sold Out: BIB, TEAM, EBAY, PYPL, NFLX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Howard Capital Management Inc.
- HCM Defender 100 Index ETF (QQH) - 2,998,844 shares, 22.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.44%
- HCM Defender 500 Index ETF (LGH) - 3,115,330 shares, 19.32% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.49%
- SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (CWB) - 1,515,069 shares, 17.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.73%
- iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX) - 107,221 shares, 9.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.18%
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 340,768 shares, 5.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.51%
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors. The purchase prices were between $32.55 and $56.22, with an estimated average price of $46.71. The stock is now traded at around $35.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.58%. The holding were 526,338 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $441.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 2,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $44.74 and $50.03, with an estimated average price of $47.54. The stock is now traded at around $44.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 13,424 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares. The purchase prices were between $37.01 and $72.99, with an estimated average price of $56.98. The stock is now traded at around $38.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,659 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in Johnson & Johnson. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $171.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,268 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
Howard Capital Management Inc. initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 871 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 925.34%. The purchase prices were between $129.31 and $165.15, with an estimated average price of $144.08. The stock is now traded at around $121.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 16,795 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 41.93%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $228.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,875 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: American Express Co (AXP)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in American Express Co by 90.79%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $177.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 10,715 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 118.44%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2665.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 533 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 119.90%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $55.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 10,300 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Howard Capital Management Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 29.19%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,819 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: PROSHARES TRUST (BIB)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $74.39 and $98.59, with an estimated average price of $85.59.Sold Out: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The sale prices were between $343.33 and $458.13, with an estimated average price of $401.62.Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $63.71 and $80.59, with an estimated average price of $71.31.Sold Out: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Howard Capital Management Inc. sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23.
