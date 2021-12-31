Diversified, LLC Buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF

New Purchases: PGX, FLHY, SCHX, IWF, IEFA, UNH, LOW, MCD, NVO, PKI, IQV, IVW, NULG, VLUE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Diversified, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Diversified, LLC owns 114 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) - 158,652 shares, 11.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.87% VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH) - 84,133 shares, 11.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 816.98% iShares Global Financials ETF (IXG) - 293,395 shares, 10.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.57% Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (XLG) - 44,262 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.48% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 150,522 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.84%

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Preferred ETF. The purchase prices were between $14.54 and $15.04, with an estimated average price of $14.81. The stock is now traded at around $14.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 99,752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $105.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 10,828 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.51 and $26.28, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.545100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 48,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $271.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $71.13 and $76.32, with an estimated average price of $74.06. The stock is now traded at around $70.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 5,149 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC initiated holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $466.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 816.98%. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $261.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.82%. The holding were 84,133 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.48%. The purchase prices were between $327.92 and $373.09, with an estimated average price of $356.16. The stock is now traded at around $343.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 44,262 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.75%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $78.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 87,301 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $62.89 and $70.07, with an estimated average price of $66.41. The stock is now traded at around $58.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 85,118 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Idx Fd by 22.28%. The purchase prices were between $60.81 and $81.69, with an estimated average price of $72.22. The stock is now traded at around $52.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 47,374 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC added to a holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 66.51%. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 18,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $131.41 and $146.04, with an estimated average price of $139.46.

Diversified, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The sale prices were between $122.93 and $155.43, with an estimated average price of $142.46.