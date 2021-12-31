One Capital Management, LLC Buys PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Microsoft Corp, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Bank of America Corp

- New Purchases: FCOR, MRNA, PAVE, SHW, XLI, PSI, PBW, LMT, LQD, DHR, FNCL, FHLC, SCHP, DSI, STIP, FFIN, IHI, TMO, XLNX, IGV, PANW, MINT, IVE, MAR, LLY, HBNC, EFX, FDIS, XHE, BIV, SQ, LDUR, FIDU, FLTR, FMAT, MOAT, IBB, ITB, SCHD, SDY, SJNK, SPLV, PFSI, ZTS, VCIT, VIG, CVS, RZV, XLK, SLQD, STPZ, XLF, CSX, CZR, EXP, ILMN, J, LRCX, STX, LUV, FTNT, HLT, HYXF, ZM, ARKK, BND, DIA, DVY, EAGG, ESGE, GSY, SENS, WATT,
- Added Positions: QQQ, IVV, MSFT, MA, DGRO, TSLA, COST, TOTL, IGIB, HD, V, FTSL, DIS, SPYG, GOOG, NVDA, SPY, SPYV, JPM, EFA, FB, SBUX, VNQ, WMT, SCZ, HYG, NFLX, GOOGL, TFI, IWF, IEMG, NKE, PAGS, JPST, TGT, SHYG, ABBV, SUSB, JNJ, PYPL, WM, SHY, DGRE, IJH, MCD, LOW, LULU, IWC, VZ, RTX, C, JMST, IJR, VONG, NULG, VTV, PFE, ESML, DD, GS, SPDW, UNH, UL, NOC, CRM, SHM, SCHX, VEA, VO, SPEM, IWM, VUG, CI, DE, HON, INTC, MRK, PHG, QCOM, SAP, VOO, BOND, DLN, ESGD, VONV, NULV, VOOV, VOT, DOCU, VOE, VBR, IJK, ADBE, PM, MDLZ, BMY, MO,
- Reduced Positions: IQDG, IEFA, HYLS, SUB, MUB, TIP, SHV, IWO, IWN, VTEB, IWR, IWP, IJJ, AGG, T, RWR, CSCO, DHI, GD, MMM, VNQI, VEU, SCHV, RWX, CVX, IYR, REGN, IBM, IAU, CMF, RPM, GDX, GBIL, EFG, DRW, SCHF, DIM, SCHZ, CAT, SLYG, SLYV, ACN, BL, VBK, WFC, TXN, TJX, SCHE, PEP, NUSC, NUMV, NUMG, DLS, EFV, INTU, MET, ORCL, ICF, GWX,
- Sold Out: AAPL, AMZN, BAC, AMGN, AXP, BA, AFL, BP, ANET, BRK.B, ABT, KHC, ABNB, FDM, ASXC, KD,
- iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 1,562,825 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- WisdomTree International Quality Dividend Growth F (IQDG) - 1,473,756 shares, 4.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.85%
- WisdomTree U.S. Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) - 825,975 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) - 482,304 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.57%
- iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 323,369 shares, 3.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
One Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.46 and $55.76, with an estimated average price of $55.07. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 48,002 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
One Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Moderna Inc. The purchase prices were between $225.82 and $368.51, with an estimated average price of $290.69. The stock is now traded at around $159.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 8,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
One Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.61 and $28.91, with an estimated average price of $27.74. The stock is now traded at around $25.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 49,366 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)
One Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $287.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,811 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
One Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $98.27 and $106.72, with an estimated average price of $103.61. The stock is now traded at around $99.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI)
One Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF. The purchase prices were between $122.93 and $155.43, with an estimated average price of $142.46. The stock is now traded at around $123.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 7,740 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
One Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 104.02%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $351.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 52,544 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
One Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 55.88%. The purchase prices were between $283.11 and $343.11, with an estimated average price of $325.12. The stock is now traded at around $308.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 66,204 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
One Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.39%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.61%. The holding were 80,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
One Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 1107.87%. The purchase prices were between $306.28 and $369.56, with an estimated average price of $345.75. The stock is now traded at around $382.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 22,406 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
One Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 96.37%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $53.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 225,369 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
One Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 809.91%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $846.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 6,333 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
One Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61.Sold Out: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
One Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amazon.com Inc. The sale prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48.Sold Out: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
One Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Bank of America Corp. The sale prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
One Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
One Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: Boeing Co (BA)
One Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.
