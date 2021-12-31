Capital Planning LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Sells Schwab International Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

New Purchases: BNDX, NVDA, KEYS, CATH, ABNB, VIEW,

BNDX, NVDA, KEYS, CATH, ABNB, VIEW, Added Positions: MINT, SCHA, SPTL, SCHO, MSFT, BND, SCHD, SCHV, MGV, DGRO, VO, AMGN, CORP, ITOT, JCPB, MGK, VB, USMV, VUG, SCHM, VIG,

MINT, SCHA, SPTL, SCHO, MSFT, BND, SCHD, SCHV, MGV, DGRO, VO, AMGN, CORP, ITOT, JCPB, MGK, VB, USMV, VUG, SCHM, VIG, Reduced Positions: QQQ, SCHX, BA, SBUX, FBND, RBLX, XLK, VTI, VXF, BRK.B, HD, GOVT, VCIT,

QQQ, SCHX, BA, SBUX, FBND, RBLX, XLK, VTI, VXF, BRK.B, HD, GOVT, VCIT, Sold Out: SCHF, PHB, EMB, ZM, IEMG,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF, sells Schwab International Equity ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital Planning LLC. As of 2021Q4, Capital Planning LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $270 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 47,737 shares, 8.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 64,865 shares, 8.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.04% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 111,938 shares, 6.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 265,815 shares, 5.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.49% Boeing Co (BA) - 72,801 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.87 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $55.32. The stock is now traded at around $54.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 14,736 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Keysight Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $161.15 and $207.93, with an estimated average price of $187.81. The stock is now traded at around $164.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $228.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $53.29 and $60.85, with an estimated average price of $56.96. The stock is now traded at around $54.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,720 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC initiated holding in View Inc. The purchase prices were between $3.79 and $6.61, with an estimated average price of $4.75. The stock is now traded at around $2.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 724.58%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 58,883 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF by 282.37%. The purchase prices were between $97.28 and $109.61, with an estimated average price of $103.15. The stock is now traded at around $90.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 40,810 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 451.55%. The purchase prices were between $40.35 and $43.66, with an estimated average price of $41.89. The stock is now traded at around $40.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 72,264 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 665.57%. The purchase prices were between $50.82 and $51.16, with an estimated average price of $50.95. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 54,907 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $83.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 40,956 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 34.07%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $229.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,030 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $37.11 and $39.68, with an estimated average price of $38.6.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $19.06 and $19.46, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $105.86 and $110.18, with an estimated average price of $108.44.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

Capital Planning LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The sale prices were between $57.97 and $62.96, with an estimated average price of $60.63.