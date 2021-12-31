Ariose Capital Management Ltd Buys Qualcomm Inc, The Estee Lauder Inc, NVIDIA Corp, Sells Daqo New Energy Corp, Phoenix New Media

- New Purchases: QCOM, EL, NVDA, RBLX, CRSP, NKE, EDU, CSIQ, TSLA,
- Reduced Positions: CAN,
- Sold Out: DQ, FENG,
- Canaan Inc (CAN) - 1,457,354 shares, 17.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.04%
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 35,000 shares, 15.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) - 16,500 shares, 15.09% of the total portfolio.
- The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) - 8,800 shares, 7.70% of the total portfolio. New Position
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 10,100 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 15.12%. The holding were 35,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $304.25 and $370.2, with an estimated average price of $340.4. The stock is now traded at around $303.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.7%. The holding were 8,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $228.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 7.02%. The holding were 10,100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.22 and $134.72, with an estimated average price of $97.97. The stock is now traded at around $58.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.95%. The holding were 28,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CRISPR Therapeutics AG (CRSP)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG. The purchase prices were between $70.09 and $102.99, with an estimated average price of $86.82. The stock is now traded at around $59.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.78%. The holding were 37,900 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $145.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.77%. The holding were 17,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $37.59 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $57.86.Sold Out: Phoenix New Media Ltd (FENG)
Ariose Capital Management Ltd sold out a holding in Phoenix New Media Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.81 and $1.6, with an estimated average price of $1.17.
