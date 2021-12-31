Annex Advisory Services, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Oracle Corp, Allstate Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, NIO Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

New Purchases: AVUV, MRVL, DOC, JBLU, WFC, CVS, ZWS, MS, EOG, ROK, NKE, AMD, PNR, PSTL, RTX, XLY, SHOP, TM, BND, VTV, VEA, WPC, YORW, MMM, MA, KHC, KLAC, ACLS, KFRC, DAVA, ITW, NTAP, HWKN, TJX, NLY, WEYS, ELMD, FDN, GSK, ULBI, UFPT, SRE, IRT, XLF, KE, SQQQ, OHI, EGY,

Elm Grove, WI, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Oracle Corp, Allstate Corp, Marvell Technology Inc, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, sells International Business Machines Corp, NIO Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Southwest Airlines Co, Bank First Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Annex Advisory Services, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Annex Advisory Services, LLC owns 250 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 590,828 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78% Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 266,068 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,988,632 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84% iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 596,381 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27% Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 378,715 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 601,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 57,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 106,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 118,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 2525.81%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 96.02%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 93,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 435.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 95,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 60,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bank First Corp. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $71.06.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.06.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.

Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.