Annex Advisory Services, LLC Buys Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF, Oracle Corp, Allstate Corp, Sells International Business Machines Corp, NIO Inc, Zoom Video Communications Inc

- New Purchases: AVUV, MRVL, DOC, JBLU, WFC, CVS, ZWS, MS, EOG, ROK, NKE, AMD, PNR, PSTL, RTX, XLY, SHOP, TM, BND, VTV, VEA, WPC, YORW, MMM, MA, KHC, KLAC, ACLS, KFRC, DAVA, ITW, NTAP, HWKN, TJX, NLY, WEYS, ELMD, FDN, GSK, ULBI, UFPT, SRE, IRT, XLF, KE, SQQQ, OHI, EGY,
- Added Positions: VB, VTI, ORCL, ALL, APAM, DIS, SBUX, V, PSX, ORLY, ABC, GDX, MRK, WEC, JNJ, CCK, DOCU, LIN, ABBV, BAC, FDX, ADBE, COST, ILMN, MELI, CRM, AOS, SPY, VIG, DHI, GNRC, PFF, MINT, BRK.B, CVX, CTAS, HASI, KSS, PM, JBSS, SCHW, SFM, BSV, VWO, WBA, AMZN, AXP, AMAT, BCPC, BMY, JPM, QCOM, MO, AVGO, CMCSA, ETN, XOM, GS, RSP, QQQ, KMB, MDLZ, TXN, VEU, ABT, GOOGL, GOOG, BMO, CSCO, DISCA, DOV, EXAS, F, HD, HON, INTC, AOR, IDV, AOM, IWF, IWD, IWM, JCI, KEY, LEN, LLY, LOW, NFLX, NEE, NVDA, PEP, SCHG, XLE, XLK, SYK, TGT, TMO, UNH, VNQ, VOO, WMT, ACN, ASB, BAX, CAT, KO, DHR, DUK, GE, AOA, IWB, IWN, IVW, MPC, MMC, MCD, FB, MSI, NOC, PANL, PESI, PFE, SCHF, SCHA, TSLA, UPS, USB, SMH, VV, VNQI, VPU, VZ, WM, WBT,
- Reduced Positions: SPTM, IBM, NIO, IYG, ZM, MSFT, LUV, SPSM, SPLG, IJR, FCX, UNP, PCY, WIP, IVV, JMST, VLO, GOLD, BA, NVS, FISV, PG, DD, GPN, SPDW, SCHE, RNR, SSD, NOK, SCHB, SPEM, MU, DVY, AOK, TSM, ECL, SH,
- Sold Out: AQN, BFC, FMBI, AMGN, PYPL, WB, BABA, LEG, DOW, AP,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 590,828 shares, 9.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.78%
- Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) - 266,068 shares, 8.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 1,988,632 shares, 7.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.84%
- iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG) - 596,381 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.27%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 378,715 shares, 5.87% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.18%
Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.12 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $79.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.29%. The holding were 601,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.59 and $91.51, with an estimated average price of $75.11. The stock is now traded at around $66.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 57,436 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Physicians Realty Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.52 and $19.23, with an estimated average price of $18.43. The stock is now traded at around $17.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 106,525 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: JetBlue Airways Corp (JBLU)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in JetBlue Airways Corp. The purchase prices were between $12.86 and $16.17, with an estimated average price of $14.67. The stock is now traded at around $13.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 118,302 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The purchase prices were between $45.31 and $52, with an estimated average price of $49.28. The stock is now traded at around $54.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,124 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC initiated holding in CVS Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $109.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,122 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 2525.81%. The purchase prices were between $87.21 and $103.65, with an estimated average price of $93.89. The stock is now traded at around $80.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 72,236 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 96.02%. The purchase prices were between $107.13 and $129, with an estimated average price of $118.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 93,519 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in The Walt Disney Co by 63.08%. The purchase prices were between $142.15 and $177.71, with an estimated average price of $161. The stock is now traded at around $138.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 60,703 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc by 435.82%. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $52.02, with an estimated average price of $47.98. The stock is now traded at around $41.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 95,623 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Starbucks Corp (SBUX)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Starbucks Corp by 66.23%. The purchase prices were between $106.07 and $116.97, with an estimated average price of $112.76. The stock is now traded at around $97.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 66,798 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC added to a holding in Visa Inc by 30.45%. The purchase prices were between $190.16 and $233.88, with an estimated average price of $214.28. The stock is now traded at around $228.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 60,902 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. The sale prices were between $13.45 and $15.18, with an estimated average price of $14.3.Sold Out: Bank First Corp (BFC)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Bank First Corp. The sale prices were between $68.33 and $73.95, with an estimated average price of $71.06.Sold Out: First Midwest Bancorp Inc (FMBI)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in First Midwest Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $18.94 and $21.34, with an estimated average price of $20.06.Sold Out: Weibo Corp (WB)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Weibo Corp. The sale prices were between $28.52 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $40.42.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.Sold Out: Dow Inc (DOW)
Annex Advisory Services, LLC sold out a holding in Dow Inc. The sale prices were between $52.76 and $60.06, with an estimated average price of $56.99.
