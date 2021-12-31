Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Account Management LLC Buys Blackstone Inc, ASML Holding NV, Fortinet Inc, Sells ASML Holding NV, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Boston, MA, based Investment company Account Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Blackstone Inc, ASML Holding NV, Fortinet Inc, Splunk Inc, Sony Group Corp, sells ASML Holding NV, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Novagold Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Account Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Account Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Account Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/account+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Account Management LLC
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,228 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46%
  2. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 130,777 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 16,220 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Intuit Inc (INTU) - 15,739 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18%
  5. Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 20,755 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Blackstone Inc (BX)

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.66%. The holding were 130,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: ASML Holding NV (ASML)

Account Management LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $644.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 16,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $282.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 20,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $113.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 30,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sony Group Corp (SONY)

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 25,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASMLF)

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $707.08 and $868.08, with an estimated average price of $796.47.

Sold Out: Jack Henry & Associates Inc (JKHY)

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7.

Sold Out: Teladoc Health Inc (TDOC)

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Sold Out: Novagold Resources Inc (NG)

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.3.

Sold Out: Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (AEM)

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14.



Here is the complete portfolio of Account Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Account Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Account Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Account Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Account Management LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus