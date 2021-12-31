Account Management LLC Buys Blackstone Inc, ASML Holding NV, Fortinet Inc, Sells ASML Holding NV, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Teladoc Health Inc

New Purchases: BX, ASML, FTNT, SPLK, SONY, AMZN, ZTS, LMDX, ADI, CRGY, PJT,

Boston, MA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Blackstone Inc, ASML Holding NV, Fortinet Inc, Splunk Inc, Sony Group Corp, sells ASML Holding NV, Jack Henry & Associates Inc, Teladoc Health Inc, Novagold Resources Inc, Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Account Management LLC. As of 2021Q4, Account Management LLC owns 25 stocks with a total value of $115 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 60,228 shares, 15.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.46% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 130,777 shares, 14.66% of the total portfolio. New Position ASML Holding NV (ASML) - 16,220 shares, 11.19% of the total portfolio. New Position Intuit Inc (INTU) - 15,739 shares, 8.77% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.18% Fortinet Inc (FTNT) - 20,755 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. New Position

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Blackstone Inc. The purchase prices were between $110.95 and $148.88, with an estimated average price of $133.86. The stock is now traded at around $124.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 14.66%. The holding were 130,777 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Account Management LLC initiated holding in ASML Holding NV. The purchase prices were between $712.94 and $879.12, with an estimated average price of $795.43. The stock is now traded at around $644.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.19%. The holding were 16,220 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Fortinet Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.87 and $367.67, with an estimated average price of $329.9. The stock is now traded at around $282.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.46%. The holding were 20,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Splunk Inc. The purchase prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99. The stock is now traded at around $113.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.09%. The holding were 30,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Sony Group Corp. The purchase prices were between $105.56 and $127.48, with an estimated average price of $119.33. The stock is now traded at around $106.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.81%. The holding were 25,680 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Account Management LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2879.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 963 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $707.08 and $868.08, with an estimated average price of $796.47.

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Jack Henry & Associates Inc. The sale prices were between $147.96 and $174.24, with an estimated average price of $161.7.

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The sale prices were between $87.43 and $154.29, with an estimated average price of $118.83.

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Novagold Resources Inc. The sale prices were between $6.55 and $8.2, with an estimated average price of $7.3.

Account Management LLC sold out a holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. The sale prices were between $47.67 and $57.89, with an estimated average price of $53.14.