Arlington Capital Management, Inc. Buys Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF, Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, Sells ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, VanEck Vectors Retail ETF, Amplify Online Retail ETF

- New Purchases: GXF, ITB, CARZ, XBAP, SMH, BUFR, XSD, XLK, VXX, JCO, GLD, KOS, CPE, QMAR, DIS, SITM, AMBA, SYNA, NEM, PNNT, MPC, EQNR, VO, WTTR, WHD, SM, NOG, PDBC, ABBV, ABT, RRC, QRVO, HIE, F, SPYG, OXLC, DVN, AOSL, RDS.B, IYR, CMU,
- Added Positions: BALT, OIH, JEMD, PHK, FPL, TYG, KYN,
- Reduced Positions: VIXY, KBE, EJAN, VIXM, PSQ, XLB, XOP, EOG, VTWV, DBJA, NML, MVF,
- Sold Out: TBF, RTH, IBUY, BDEC, FNOV, JHB, FIV, EUFN, FMAY, CRAK, PAVE, TWM, TSOC, BGIO, JETS, NCV, SLB, XOM, HAL, PSX, FTI, VWO, RPM, WMT, DBA, IO,
These are the top 5 holdings of Arlington Capital Management, Inc.
- Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) - 318,091 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 400.15%
- Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) - 33,368 shares, 5.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (GXF) - 83,060 shares, 5.03% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB) - 25,434 shares, 4.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB) - 20,031 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 27.56%
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF. The purchase prices were between $30.72 and $33.28, with an estimated average price of $32.05. The stock is now traded at around $32.275200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.03%. The holding were 83,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.19%. The holding were 25,434 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund (CARZ)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $55.56 and $65.55, with an estimated average price of $61.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 25,772 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A (XBAP)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF - A. The purchase prices were between $26.48 and $27.5, with an estimated average price of $27.11. The stock is now traded at around $27.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.57%. The holding were 47,111 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $261.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 4,129 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. initiated holding in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs. The purchase prices were between $22.9 and $24.08, with an estimated average price of $23.63. The stock is now traded at around $23.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.43%. The holding were 50,867 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 400.15%. The purchase prices were between $25.69 and $25.94, with an estimated average price of $25.87. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.11%. The holding were 318,091 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 46.61%. The purchase prices were between $173.2 and $225.12, with an estimated average price of $199.81. The stock is now traded at around $227.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 8,898 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund by 312.16%. The purchase prices were between $7.47 and $7.98, with an estimated average price of $7.76. The stock is now traded at around $7.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 51,858 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO High Income Fund (PHK)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in PIMCO High Income Fund by 33.79%. The purchase prices were between $5.98 and $6.46, with an estimated average price of $6.23. The stock is now traded at around $5.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 98,838 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. added to a holding in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund by 30.69%. The purchase prices were between $5.23 and $5.98, with an estimated average price of $5.62. The stock is now traded at around $6.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 43,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The sale prices were between $15.45 and $16.97, with an estimated average price of $16.22.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (RTH)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $170.95 and $197.28, with an estimated average price of $187.75.Sold Out: Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Amplify Online Retail ETF. The sale prices were between $84.53 and $113.64, with an estimated average price of $102.53.Sold Out: Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December (BDEC)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December. The sale prices were between $33.44 and $35.31, with an estimated average price of $34.24.Sold Out: First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov (FNOV)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - Nov. The sale prices were between $37.54 and $39.03, with an estimated average price of $38.42.Sold Out: Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund (JHB)
Arlington Capital Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen High Income Nov 2021 Target Term Fund. The sale prices were between $9.37 and $9.4, with an estimated average price of $9.39.
