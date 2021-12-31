Adviser Investments LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc, Sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF

New Purchases: SMH, ITB, FSTA, VSGX, IHF, EWL, VCEB, DBA, MRVL, NVDA, YUM, LLY, DRE, TTD, CVS, VXUS, TGT, PEG, WFCPL.PFD, MDLZ, CB, TLMD, NLTX, NMTR, LXRX, SFT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard Growth ETF, Qualcomm Inc, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, sells iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, iShares MSCI Japan ETF, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Adviser Investments LLC. As of 2021Q4, Adviser Investments LLC owns 249 stocks with a total value of $1.5 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 238,160 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.34% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 507,170 shares, 5.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.32% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 746,265 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.86% Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 1,150,642 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.7% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 512,241 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $248.48 and $316.56, with an estimated average price of $288.38. The stock is now traded at around $261.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 21,531 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $68.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 79,686 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.61 and $46.67, with an estimated average price of $43.83. The stock is now traded at around $45.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 136,101 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $59.96 and $63.81, with an estimated average price of $62.03. The stock is now traded at around $58.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 99,820 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF. The purchase prices were between $251.6 and $291.68, with an estimated average price of $272.85. The stock is now traded at around $265.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 21,652 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.84 and $53.02, with an estimated average price of $50.13. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 115,613 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.34%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $443.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.34%. The holding were 238,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 32.14%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $281.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 93,451 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Qualcomm Inc by 1242.17%. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $166.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 40,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 710.53%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $116.5, with an estimated average price of $115.82. The stock is now traded at around $113.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 59,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index by 109.06%. The purchase prices were between $127.84 and $137.44, with an estimated average price of $133.08. The stock is now traded at around $123.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 68,629 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC added to a holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 55.62%. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $127.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 25,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF. The sale prices were between $61.5 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $63.97.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI Japan ETF. The sale prices were between $65.12 and $69.45, with an estimated average price of $67.62.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF. The sale prices were between $104.28 and $115.6, with an estimated average price of $110.64.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF. The sale prices were between $79.89 and $91.95, with an estimated average price of $86.98.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The sale prices were between $87.28 and $98.61, with an estimated average price of $92.34.

Adviser Investments LLC sold out a holding in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF. The sale prices were between $49 and $54.95, with an estimated average price of $52.69.