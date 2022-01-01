Matterport Appoints Tom Klein as Chief Marketing Officer

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced the appointment of Tom Klein as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In this role, Klein will be responsible for aligning Matterport’s global marketing initiatives to elevate the global brand, drive growth across key vertical markets, and help its customers and partners win. Klein brings more than 20 years of experience spearheading marketing efforts for some of the world’s leading brands and has a passion for operating at the intersection of marketing and technology.



"As we continue our rapid pace of innovation and expansion of our global platform, it’s essential that our customers remain the focal point,” said RJ Pittman, Chief Executive Officer of Matterport. “Tom’s tremendous experience scaling brands and driving global adoption to reach the billion-dollar run rate will be instrumental to the massive opportunity in front of us. His experience leading large, global teams and delivering innovative, brand-building campaigns with the customer at the center of it all, will readily accelerate our mission to make every space more valuable and accessible,” he added.

Klein joins Matterport from Mailchimp, a leading marketing and commerce platform, where he led marketing and strategic partnerships in his role as Global Chief Marketing Officer. Under his leadership, Klein helped grow revenues nearly four-fold to over $800M in 2020. The impact of his strategic marketing initiatives contributed to the successful acquisition of Mailchimp by Intuit for $12 billion in 2021, the largest in Intuit’s history. At the time of the acquisition, the company had 13 million total users, 2.4 million monthly active users, and 800,000 paying customers. Prior to Mailchimp, Klein founded Digital Scientists, a digital marketing and software development company, and worked closely with global brands including Chanel and Kraft.

“Over the past ten years, Matterport has defined and led the category for digitizing the built world,” said Klein. “As the company turns toward its next decade of growth, I see enormous untapped potential to scale the platform across key vertical markets around the globe. I am excited to amplify the Matterport global brand and unlock the power of the digital twin for this unparalleled $230 trillion asset class.”

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. ( MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 194 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

©2022 Matterport, Inc. All rights reserved. Matterport is a registered trademark and the Matterport logo is a trademark of Matterport, Inc. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Tim McDowd

Director, Communications

[email protected]

+1 (650) 273-6999

Investor Contact:

Soohwan Kim, CFA

VP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the benefits of the business combination, the services offered by Matterport, Inc. (“Matterport”) and the markets in which Matterport operates, business strategies, debt levels, industry environment, potential growth opportunities, the effects of regulations and Matterport’s projected future results. These

forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “forecast,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions (including the negative versions of such words or expressions).

Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this document, including the expected benefits of Matterport’s hiring decisions, Matterport’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations in the industry in which Matterport competes, and identify and realize additional opportunities. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in documents filed by Matterport from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Matterport assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Matterport does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.