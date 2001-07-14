Philips Earns Top Score of 100 in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Annual Assessment of LGBTQ+ Workplace Equality

RoyalPhilips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it received a score of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. This is the fourth consecutive year in which Philips has been named to this prestigious list. Philips is one of only 30 healthcare companies in the country to score 100%, a recognition of the company’s relentless focus on diversity, equity and inclusion.

The results of the 2022 CEI showcase how 1,271 U.S.-based companies are not only promoting LGBTQ+-friendly workplace policies in the U.S., but also highlights how the 56% of CEI-rated companies with global operations are helping advance the cause of LGBTQ+ inclusion in workplaces abroad. Philips’ efforts in satisfying all of the CEI’s criteria earned a 100 percent ranking and the designation as one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality.

“We aim to be the best place to work for our employees, embracing diversity and inclusion, and assuring a safe and healthy work environment,” said Lauren Gohde, Philips North America Inclusion & Diversity Lead. “Achieving CEI’s designation as a ‘Best Places to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality’ with a 100% score is the result of collaboration at all levels and from across the entire organization. While there is always more work that needs to be done, we are grateful for this recognition and what it stands for. Our commitment to ensuring a culture of inclusion and belonging for all has never been stronger.”

Philips has taken many steps to create a culture of inclusion and belonging for all our employees, customers and communities in which we serve. The most recent initiatives further support all employees, including the launch of Corporate Social Responsibility Giving Guidelines, a vendor non-discrimination agreement, and a commitment to employee education on gender identity and sexual orientation.

“When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically,” said Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training. “We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere. Congratulations to Philips for achieving the title of ‘best places to work for LGBTQ+ equality’ and working to advance inclusion in the workplace.”

