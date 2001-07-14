Tivic Featured in ABC News Report: "New Bioelectronic Technologies Could Signal the Future of Medicine"

Tivic+Health%26reg%3B+Systems%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: TIVC), a commercial-phase healthtech company focused on bioelectronic medicine, was one of two companies featured in the ABC News story “New Bioelectronic Technologies Could Signal the Future of Medicine.”

Will Carr reported on the new, cutting-edge bioelectronic technologies that are being used today to help individuals manage chronic conditions ranging from conditions such as sinus pain and congestion to rheumatoid arthritis and Parkinson’s disease.

Tivic Health is one of two commercial companies highlighted in the broadcast and the company’s sinus care product, ClearUP® Sinus Pain Relief, is the only product featured that is commercially available and does not require surgical intervention.

In November 2021, the company raised $17.2 Million in its initial public offering to execute its growth strategy through:

Fueling sales of their ClearUP product through expansion of advertising and social media engagement Advancement of the company’s Gen2 product Expansion into new applications of its bioelectronic platform for non-invasive peripheral nerve stimulation (nPNS).

In December 2021, Tivic Health was recognized by Fast Company as part of the publication’s inaugural “Next Big Things in Tech 2021.” Also in December 2021, the company announced its partnership with Mindgruve, a leading consumer marketing firm as the digital agency of record.

In January 2022, Tivic Health announced its partnership with a leading hospital and research system testing an extension of the company’s bioelectronic platform as a new alternative to opioids for post-operative care following sinus surgeries.

“We continue to see growing interest in bioelectronic therapies as a means to fight disease and improve health,” said Jennifer Ernst, CEO of Tivic Health. “We are excited to be executing on the plans laid out in our IPO and seeing the broader traction as consumers and healthcare professionals recognize the tremendous opportunities in bioelectronic medicine.”

