Comtech Unveils Breakthrough Next Generation ELEVATE™ VSAT Platform

January 31, 2022--Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a leading global provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, today unveiled Comtech ELEVATE™, a breakthrough next generation Very Small Aperture Terminal (“VSAT”) technology solution. Designed to meet the evolving communications demands of a broad range of markets, Comtech ELEVATE™ is an all-inclusive highly intelligent, modular platform capable of supporting both small and large networks across any GEO, MEO or LEO satellite orbit.

“Our new Comtech ELEVATE™ VSAT platform delivers unprecedented network flexibility and scalability to support a broad range of applications and markets, from broadcast and government to mobility and enterprise, using a single intelligent system,” said Michael Porcelain, Chief Executive Officer and President of Comtech. “ELEVATE™ is the next step in Comtech’s long-term plan to exploit the growing business opportunities in the satellite ground station market. Alongside our high quality and field-proven HEIGHTS™ and UHP satellite networking platforms, Comtech can now offer customers a full-range of satellite networking products at a price and feature set that best meets their needs.”

Designed from the ground up, Comtech ELEVATE™ is a smart software-defined VSAT solution Designed to Make it Happen™. Bringing together the best of Comtech’s award-winning HEIGHTS™ Dynamic Network Access (“H-DNA”) and Comtech’s revolutionary and industry-leading UHP MF-TDMA waveform flexibility and efficiency, Comtech ELEVATE™ features a new D-RAM (“Dynamic Return Access Modes”) protocol with dynamic seamless switching between H-DNA and MF-TDMA waveforms using the same pool of bandwidth and industry-leading data throughput in both Forward and Return channels. The Comtech ELEVATE™ solution is designed to enable private or shared VSAT networks of any size and topology, has unlimited potential for future development and can be deployed for every application imaginable. Comtech’s ELEVATE™ features include:

Ability to scale from very small networks to very large networks including supporting more than 500,000 remote sites,

Actual Maximum Forward link capacity at 2.5 Gbps per service area,

The Highest Return Link throughput in the industry at 200 Mbps per remote,

Compact remote VSAT handling up to 200,000 packets per second,

Highest processing density in Hubs or Remotes per watt of consumed prime power, and

An advanced and highly efficient Network Management System that can support a rich variety of Operations Support System (“OSS”) and Business Support System (“BSS”) interfaces.

Because it features virtualized components and capabilities, sophisticated data protocols and cloud-based expansion, Comtech ELEVATE™ offers the best overall industry-wide performance for satellite cellular backhaul (including 4G and 5G cellular networks) and transmission of voice, video and data for the Internet of Things (“IoT”).

Comtech ELEVATE™ provides more power, speed, agility, and efficiencies that addresses a new level of requirements to meet the highest Quality of Experience (“QOE”) with market leading affordability, footprint and low power consumption. Service providers and mobile network operators will be able to deploy and manage a single platform to support small bandwidth applications, such as IoT applications in connected agriculture or ATM banking networks, while simultaneously enabling more megabit-hungry services, like cellular backhaul, gaming and video, over the same platform.

