SJW Group CEO Eric W. Thornburg Joins More Than 2,000 CEOs in Unprecedented Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

SJW Group has joined the growing coalition of companies pledging to advance diversity and inclusion in the workplace. One of more than 2,000 CEOs who have come together with CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, SJW Group’s president and CEO, Eric W. Thornburg, is committing himself and SJW Group to this goal.

By signing on to this commitment, SJW Group is pledging to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected and employees feel encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion. The collective of more than 2,000 signatories has already shared more than 1,400 actions and programs for workplace inclusivity, exchanged tangible learning opportunities and created collaborative conversations via the initiative’s unified hub, CEOAction.com.

“We all have much to discover and are committed to providing an environment where conversation and education on diversity and inclusion provide opportunities for our employees to learn and grow,” said Thornburg. “In partnership with CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™, we are steadfast in our efforts to advance positive change.”

While Thornburg is the signatory of the pledge, his commitment represents the values and commitment of SJW Group leadership and its employee base across nationwide operations in Maine, Connecticut, Texas and California and their desire to serve their communities and colleagues.

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is cultivating a new type of ecosystem centered on collaboration and sharing. The actions, which can be viewed at CEOAction.com, showcase real-life examples of the open and transparent conversations necessary to cultivate more diverse and inclusive workplace environments. The addition of new signatories expands the impact of this work beyond the office to communities and industries.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com. The website serves as an interactive library for information sharing, idea generation and program development. Companies not currently implementing this pledge can use it as an opportunity to learn from others. Sharing actions can help companies drive greater engagement within their own programs and mentor others through their own, similar journeys.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 2,000 CEOs of America’s leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com+and connect with us on Twitter: %40CEOAction.

About SJW Group

SJW Group is among the largest investor-owned pure play water and wastewater utilities in the United States, providing life-sustaining and high-quality water service to nearly 1.5 million people. SJW Group’s locally led and operated water utilities — San Jose Water Company in California, Connecticut Water Company in Connecticut, Maine Water Company in Maine and SJWTX Inc. (dba Canyon Lake Water Service Company) in Texas — possess the financial strength, operational expertise and technological innovation to deliver outstanding service to customers, safeguard the environment and provide opportunities to employees. SJW Group remains focused on investing in its operations, remaining actively engaged in its local communities and delivering continued sustainable value to its shareholders. For more information about SJW Group, please visit www.sjwgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “estimates,” “projects,” “strategy,” or “anticipates,” or the negative of those words or other comparable terminology. These forward looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict.

These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, but not limited to, the following factors: (1) the effect of water, utility, environmental and other governmental policies and regulations, including actions concerning rates, authorized return on equity, authorized capital structures, capital expenditures and other decisions; (2) changes in demand for water and other services; (3) the impact of the Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) pandemic on our business operation and financial results; (4) unanticipated weather conditions and changes in seasonality including those affecting water supply and customer usage; (5) climate change and the effects thereof; (6) unexpected costs, charges or expenses; (7) our ability to successfully evaluate investments in new business and growth initiatives; (8) contamination of our water supplies and damage or failure of our water equipment and infrastructure; (9) the risk of work stoppages, strikes and other labor-related actions; (10) catastrophic events such as fires, earthquakes, explosions, floods, ice storms, tornadoes, hurricanes, terrorist acts, physical attacks, cyber-attacks, epidemic, or similar occurrences; (11) changes in general economic, political, business and financial market conditions; (12) the ability to obtain financing on favorable terms, which can be affected by various factors, including credit ratings, changes in interest rates, compliance with regulatory requirements, compliance with the terms and conditions of our outstanding indebtedness, and general market and economic conditions; and (13) legislative and general market and economic developments. The risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of SJW Group to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Results for a quarter are not indicative of results for a full year due to seasonality and other factors. Other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ are described in SJW Group’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance, and speak only as of the date made. SJW Group undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

