100% of Customers Recommend Snowflake for Fifth Consecutive Year in Dresner Advisory Services ADI Report

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company,today announced Snowflake maintains a perfect Recommend score in the 2022+Wisdom+of+Crowds+Analytical+Data+Infrastructure+%28ADI%29+Market+Study, and is ranked as an Overall Leader in both Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility. One hundred percent of Snowflake customer survey participants said they would recommend Snowflake to other organizations, for the fifth consecutive year. The ADI report is published annually by Dresner Advisory Services, LLC.

Download the 2022+Analytical+Data+Infrastructure+Market+Study.

In 2022, Snowflake achieved high scores across all metrics and ranked as an Overall Leader in the Customer Experience Model, which evaluates a vendor’s product and its customers’ real-world experiences with the vendor’s sales and services staff. Additionally, Snowflake achieved the rank of a Credibility Leader in the report’s Vendor Credibility Model. High placement in the upper-right quadrant confirms customers believe they receive top value and maintain significant confidence in Snowflake.

“With scores well above the overall sample, Snowflake is an Overall Leader in both the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models. It is best in class for virtually all product measures including scalability, usability, ease of installation, ease of administration, customization, and extensibility, and ease of upgrade/migration to new version. It maintains a perfect Recommend score,” said Howard Dresner, founder and chief research officer at Dresner Advisory Services.

Snowflake’s Senior Vice President of Product Management Christian Kleinerman said: “We’re honored that our customers continue to regard Snowflake so highly. Snowflake’s Data Cloud is helping customers across industries unlock even more value from their data and leverage data in service of the enterprise. To maintain 100% customer Recommend score for five consecutive years reflects our commitment to putting customers first in everything we do, including our continuous product innovation.”

Dresner rated vendors in the study on a five-point scale across 33 different criteria. Categories covered sales/acquisition experience, value for price paid, quality and usefulness of product, quality of technical support, quality and value of consulting services, whether the vendor is recommended, and integrity. Snowflake came out as a leader among 15 total vendors that Dresner rated in this year’s study.

Learn More:

Read about how+to+mobilize+data+in+service+of+business.

Learn from hundreds of technical, data, and business experts about what’s possible and what’s next in the Data Cloud at Snowflake Summit 2022 ‘The World of Data Collaboration’. Register+here.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Snowflake

Snowflake enables every organization to mobilize their data with Snowflake's Data Cloud. Customers use the Data Cloud to unite siloed data, discover and securely share data, and execute diverse analytic workloads. Wherever data or users live, Snowflake delivers a single data experience that spans multiple clouds and geographies. Thousands of customers across many industries, including 223 of the 2021 Fortune 500 as of October 31, 2021, use Snowflake Data Cloud to power their businesses. Learn more at snowflake.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner+Advisory+Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005165/en/