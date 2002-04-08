BlueLinx Appoints Seth Freeman as Vice President, Marketing and Communications, Further Strengthening and Diversifying its Leadership Team

MARIETTA, Ga., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (:BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced the appointment of Seth Freeman as Vice President of Marketing and Communications, effective January 31, 2022 and reporting to Shyam Reddy, Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer.

In this newly created role, Seth will be responsible for leading the marketing, communications, and public relations team. Seth is a seasoned marketing leader with an established track record of building brands and accelerating growth through integrated marketing campaigns and captivating storytelling.

“We are thrilled to welcome Seth to the BlueLinx family and expect him to play an integral role advancing our performance-based culture and strengthening the BlueLinx brand,” said Shyam Reddy, SVP, Chief Administrative Officer. “Seth is a well-rounded talent and an immediate bar raiser who further strengthens, deepens, and diversifies our leadership team. He will bring an integrated, analytical approach to our marketing and communications efforts. In so doing, Seth will elevate the BlueLinx brand and drive employee and customer engagement across multiple channels, including digital, social media, and traditional media. He is passionate about connecting customers with elite brands, leading teams, mentoring people, and giving back to the community. All these attributes make Seth a strong fit with our people-oriented, customer centric mindset at BlueLinx.”

Freeman brings more than 25 years of experience leading integrated brand and marketing strategies on a global scale, advancing business growth, and creating unique brand experiences. He joins BlueLinx from American Family Insurance where he served as AVP, Brand and Marketing Experience. Prior to that role, Freeman served in a variety of roles including Vice President of Marketing for Schlotzky’s and Chief Marketing Officer for Buffalo Wild Wings where he led integrated strategy and performance for a $3.9 billion business with over 1,250 locations. Earlier in his career, he held a variety of brand and marketing roles for International Hotel Groups (IHG), The Coca-Cola Company, Russell Athletic and General Electric.

Freeman earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from Howard University and a Master’s in Business Administration from Georgia State University. He currently serves on the Executive Advisory Board for the American Marketing Association of Atlanta and previously served as a member of the Executive Mentor Program for Adweek.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

CONTACTS

Ryan Taylor, VP, Investor Relations & Treasury

[email protected]