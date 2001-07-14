Digi International Announces Digi IX20 Cellular Router for 450 MHz, Joins 450 MHz Alliance

Digi+International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the launch of a 450 MHz version of the Digi IX20+cellular+router for utilities and critical infrastructure applications.

The 450 MHz band will be pivotal for a wide range of urban and rural IoT connectivity needs by providing increased coverage and better signal penetration, including in-building/indoor and underground deployments. Paired with cellular technology such as 4G long-term evolution (LTE), the 450 MHz frequency band and the applications in the ecosystem will enable the industrial and utility communications of the future.

With newly added support for 450 MHz spectrum, the highly flexible Digi IX20 family of routers provides automatic and software-selectable primary and backup WWAN connectivity over multi-carrier cellular LTE.

Digi IX20 is ideal for use in Smart Grid, Smart City and rural connectivity applications with support for the following capabilities and features:

450 MHz private mobile network connectivity, with available fallback to public networks for extra network resiliency

Intelligent network management with Digi+Remote+Manager ®

Enterprise-grade security and resiliency with Digi+TrustFence ® and Digi+SureLink ®

and Digi+SureLink Digi CORE ® plug-in modems that can be easily changed out or upgraded without replacing the entire router

plug-in modems that can be easily changed out or upgraded without replacing the entire router Single part number, simplifying inventory control for global distribution and deployment

Concurrently, Digi announced it has joined the 450+MHz+Alliance, an industry association representing interests of stakeholders across industries that recognize the potential of 450MHz spectrum, including communications service providers and equipment manufacturers.

“With the launch of the Digi IX20 cellular router with support for 450 MHz and our membership in the 450 MHz Alliance, Digi is strongly affirming our commitment to and support for the next wave of industrial and utility communications,” said Harald Remmert, Chief Technical Officer for Cellular Solutions, Digi International. “This advanced, full-featured cellular router scales from general connectivity applications to industrial routing and security. Its flexible power and connectivity options make it a versatile choice for industrial infrastructure, digital signage, retail kiosks, service terminals, and other critical assets requiring secure transactions.”

“450 MHz Alliance is thrilled to welcome Digi to our growing membership. Leveraging its existing success with several Alliance members, Digi will now be able to fully utilize the resources the Alliance has to offer,” said Igor Virker, Managing Director of the 450 MHz Alliance. “We’re thrilled to welcome Digi to the Alliance and look forward to its contributions as an IIoT solutions provider.”

For more information about Digi visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.digi.com%2F

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of IoT connectivity products, services, and solutions. It helps companies create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, Digi has helped our customers connect more than 100 million things and counting. For more information, visit www.digi.com.

About 450 MHz Alliance

450 MHz Alliance is an industry association that represents interests of the 450 MHz spectrum stakeholders. Our members include as traditional wireless industry companies such as wireless carriers and equipment manufacturers, as well as companies representing various vertical markets for machine-to-machine communication. We strongly believe in potential of the 450 MHz spectrum, and one of our main tasks is to help our members to achieve their objectives that otherwise would have been difficult to achieve if it were done on its own. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2F450alliance.org%2F.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005206/en/