Home Bistro Adds "Vegan + Sustainable" Celebrity Chef Priyanka Naik to its Prepared Meal Delivery Platform

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Home Bistro, Inc. (OTC PINK:HBIS) ("Home Bistro" or the "Company") a leading online platform that offers celebrity chef-inspired, gourmet ready-made and lifestyle meals, today announced Chef Priyanka Naik, a vegan + sustainable celebrity chef, Food Network champion, TV host and author, has joined the Home Bistro prepared meal delivery platform.

Zalmi Duchman, Home Bistro CEO stated, "We are excited to add Chef Priyanka to our meal delivery platform. Her passion for vegan, sustainability and zero-waste cooking, adds a new and unique dimension to our current meal offerings. We are scheduled to have Chef Priyanka's meals launched by the spring."

Chef Priyanka commented, "I am excited to be partnering with Home Bistro so that food lovers everywhere can bring my prepared meals into their homes! And you don't have to be vegan to try it - just have to love good food. I'm looking forward to working with Zalmi and the Home Bistro team and getting launched soon!"

About Chef Priyanka Naik

Priyanka Naik is a self-taught Indian vegan chef, Food Network champion, Quibi Dishmantled Winner, TV Host, and Author. She is a Food and TV personality, who hosts "Dish it Healthy" with Priyanka Naik, a Tastemade original clean-eating food show on Food Network Kitchen and is the author of THE MODERN TIFFIN out now! Over the past 11 years, her blog has evolved into a food and lifestyle brand that shares content across social media sites, including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok and Facebook. Naik has also moved on to cooking and eating completely vegan for more than four years.

An avid traveler who's been to nearly 40 countries, her globally inspired original recipes, with a focus on sustainability, have been featured on her blog "Chef Priyanka", IGTV, hosting her own digital series "Cook With Chef Pri at 3," and are incorporated into her regular speaking appearances.

She has garnered attention from and having been featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show,Forbes, GLAMOUR, 2X TODAY Show featured chef: (1) The TODAY Show, and (2) The TODAY Show, Bon Appétit Mini Series, CNN, GQ, The Beet, Well + Good, Medium, and more. She has partnered with several brands, including Coca-Cola, Amazon, and Uniqlo for brand campaigns. Priyanka is first-generation, Indian American, raised on Staten Island, New York, and has two elder sisters. Her Indian heritage is very important to her cooking style and lifestyle, so much so that she even learned her native language of Kannada before English and weaves in Indian elements throughout all of her original vegan cooking. She attributes her devotion to her Indian roots and passion for Indian food to her loving and supportive parents.

For more information about Chef Priyanka, please visit www.chefpriyanka.com

About Home Bistro, Inc.

Home Bistro is a leading online platform, www.homebistro.com, that provides for the creation, production, and distribution of direct-to-consumer, heat-to-eat, celebrity chef inspired gourmet meals, which currently include inspirations developed by "Iron Chef" Cat Cora, "Hungry Fan" Chef Daina Falk, "Master Chef" Claudia Sandoval, "Top-Chef All-Star" Richard Blais and soon to launch celebrity chefs Ayesha Curry and Roblé Ali.

Home Bistro's Model Meals lifestyle brand www.modelmeals.com is a Whole30 and Paleo approved, ready-to-eat, meal prep service, offering a weekly rotating menu that is prepared by professional chefs, using only the highest quality ingredients available, sourced responsibly and locally, and delivered in sustainable, eco-friendly packaging.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "proposed", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the Company's growth objectives and industry outlook (as described herein). Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements about the Company's future financial performance, the impact of management changes, any organizational restructuring and the sufficiency of capital resources to fund its ongoing operating requirements; statements about the Company's expectations regarding the capitalization, resources and ownership structure; and any other statements other than statements of historical fact. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements that the Company makes due to a number of important factors, including (i) risks related to the combined entity's access to existing capital and fundraising prospects to fund its ongoing operations, and (ii) other business effects, including the effects of industry, market, economic, political or regulatory conditions, future exchange and interest rates, and changes in tax and other laws, regulations, rates and policies, including the impact of COVID-19 on the broader market. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors", copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

