Applied UV Receives Order from Tennessee Department of Corrections for its Scientific Air S-400 Patented 24/7 Large Air Volume, Whole Room UV-C Pathogen Killing Technology

Order represents entry into a significant new market vertical (prisons and correctional facilities) for the company's pathogen killing technology

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Applied UV, Inc. (NasdaqCM:AUVI) ("Applied UV" or the "Company"), a pathogen elimination technology company that applies the power of narrow-range ultraviolet light ("UVC") for surface areas and catalytic bioconversion technology for air purification to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, announces it has received a significant initial order from the Tennessee Department of Correction ("TDOC") for its Scientific Air S-400patented 24/7 large air volume, whole room UV-C pathogen killing technology for use in its Prison and Correctional Facilities protecting incarcerated individuals and staff from COVID-19 and other pathogens. The Scientific Air technology is currently deployed and supports patients, staff and visitors in large medical facilities and hospitals across the country as they address the growing need for effective and safe airborne Infection prevention. With this order, Applied UV is making its entry into the prison and correctional facilities vertical, a large and significant new market.

TDOC is a Cabinet-level agency within the Tennessee state government manages and operates 10 adult prisons, contracts with a private prison management company for the operation of one prison, and contracts with several counties for the operation of three other prisons, collectively housing some 21,000 offenders.

Incarcerated people are infected by the coronavirus at a rate more than five times higher than the nation's overall rate, according to research reported in the Journal of the American Medical Association in July 2020. The reported death rate of inmates (39 deaths per 100,000) is also higher than the national rate (29 deaths per 100,000). A significant and increasing percentage of the US population works or resides in correctional facilities. The prevalence of infectious diseases among incoming inmates is substantial, and the conditions that exist within jails and prisons contribute to the further amplification of contagious illnesses. Jails and prisons represent unique and challenging environments in which to implement effective infection-control strategies. In addition to immunization programs and other preventive measures, deploying portable air filter systems like the Scientific Air S-400 can provide a solution to the unique challenges posed by the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory infections in prison settings and create a cleaner, safer environment for inmates, staff and visitors.

"We are very pleased to announce this significant initial order from TDOC for the S-400 ," said Max Munn, Founder, Interim CEO and President of Applied UV. "Our work with hundreds of large healthcare facilities across the country, where pathogen spread is an ever-present challenge, has demonstrated the clear and effective performance of the pathogen destruction capabilities of our air purification technology. Prisons represent a significant challenge and opportunity, and we believe our mobile S-400 whole-room disinfection system is the ideal solution for most correctional facilities. We look forward to installing the systems at TDOC and vigorously pursuing new opportunities with local, state and federal correctional facilities to help reduce the spread of SARS-CoV-2 and other respiratory infections."

Scientific Air-S400 Operating Overview

Laboratory validated 99.99%+ kill rate on viruses, bacteria, mold, odors and VOCS

No harmful by-products

Rapid, portable, whole-room disinfection via patented 3-phase design (HEPA, UV-C, Carbon)

Safe and fast acting in occupied spaces

Proven and tested in facilities with EPA and FDA guideline compliance and trusted by Infection Prevention, Facilities, EHS and EVS professionals

Scientific Air Product Portfolio

Developed for healthcare facilities, Scientific Air is helping large facilities and hospitals across the country address the growing need for effective and safe airborne Infection prevention. Since 2015 Scientific Air and its predecessors have been making air safer 24/7 in occupied spaces at facilities like:

NYU Medical Center

University of Rochester Medical Center

The Federal VA Hospital System

Baptist Health South

Kaiser Permanente Medical of California

New York Health + Hospital Corp.

Utilizing Scientific Air systems, large facilities from government to healthcare report significant reductions in viable airborne pathogens as well as significant declines in non-viable particulates including elimination of odor and VOC's. To view third-party disinfection claims of the S400, please click on the following link: https://scientificairmanagement.com/evidence/

To view a video of our powerful patented UV-C technology and how it disinfects large volumes of fast-moving air by killing microscopic germs with as much as a verified 99.9995% efficacy rating, please click on the following link: https://vimeo.com/521965332. For more information about Scientific Air, please visit:https://scientificairmanagement.com/

About Applied UV

Applied UV is focused on the development and acquisition of technology that address infection control in the healthcare, hospitality, commercial and municipal markets. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries - SteriLumen, Inc. ("SteriLumen") and Munn Works, LLC ("Munn Works"). SteriLumen's connected platform for Data Driven Disinfection™ applies the power of ultraviolet light (UVC) to destroy pathogens safely, thoroughly, and automatically, addressing the challenge of healthcare-acquired infections ("HAIs"). Targeted for use in facilities that have high customer turnover such as hospitals, hotels, commercial facilities, and other public spaces, the Company's Lumicide™ platform uses UVC LEDs in several patented designs for infection control in and around high-traffic areas, including sinks and restrooms, killing bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens residing on hard surfaces within devices' proximity. The Company's patented in-drain disinfection device, Lumicide Drain, is the only product on the market that addresses this critical pathogen intensive location. SteriLumen's Airocide® air purification devices are research backed, clinically proven and developed for NASA with assistance from the University of Wisconsin. Airocide® is listed as an FDA Class II Medical device, utilizes a proprietary photocatalytic (PCO) bioconversion technology that draws air into a reaction chamber that converts damaging molds, microorganisms, dangerous airborne pathogens, destructive VOCs, allergens, odors and biological gasses into harmless water vapor and green carbon dioxide without producing ozone or other harmful byproducts. Airocide® applications include healthcare, hospitality, grocery chains, wine making facilities, commercial real estate, schools, dental offices, post-harvest, grocery, cannabis facilities and homes.

For more information about Applied UV, Inc., and its subsidiaries, please visit the following websites: https://www.applieduvinc.com/; https://sterilumen.com/; https://www.airocide.com https://kesscience.com; https://scientificairmanagement.com and, https://munnworks.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein may contain "forward‐looking statements." Forward‐looking statements reflect the current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward‐looking statements. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to the view of management of Applied UV concerning its business strategy, future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward‐looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward‐looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward‐looking statements. Factors or events that could cause the Company's actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict all of them. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward‐looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

For additional Company Information:

Applied UV Inc.

Max Munn

Applied UV Interim CEO

[email protected]

Contact:

Applied UV Investor Relations

Kevin McGrath

TraDigital IR

+1-646-418-7002

[email protected]

SOURCE: Applied UV, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686211/Applied-UV-Receives-Order-from-Tennessee-Department-of-Corrections-for-its-Scientific-Air-S-400-Patented-247-Large-Air-Volume-Whole-Room-UV-C-Pathogen-Killing-Technology



