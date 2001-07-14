Balfour Beatty Announces the Promotion of Nicola Spence to Vice President, Strategic Procurement

Balfour Beatty’s U.S operations announces the promotion of Nicola Spence to vice president of Strategic Procurement. In Nicola’s new role, she will oversee the management of corporate procurement processes which involves sourcing products, materials, goods and services vital to the company’s national Building, Civils and Investments operations.

A Balfour Beatty team member for more than 10 years, Nicola has served in procurement roles for the business’ U.S. and U.K. operations and is a graduate of the company’s Executive Leadership Development program. This unique opportunity along with her advanced skills in supplier management, e-sourcing technology and team management has assisted the company’s U.S. operations in various supply chain improvements, including category transformation and building positive relationships with stakeholders.

Nicola’s passion for finding improvements and value in the supply chain has also led to Balfour Beatty’s expanded and advanced strategic procurement program, and the development of significant growth goals for the future of procurement at the company. Her most recent achievement, among many others, includes the national sourcing, evaluation and appointment of a best-in-class global human capital management company to serve all three of the company’s business operations in the U.S.

“We are honored to announce the promotion of Nicola Spence to vice president of Strategic Procurement,” said Mark Konchar, senior vice president and chief of Innovation at Balfour Beatty. “Nicola is resilient, determined and has a positive mind-set that adds balance to our team. Her efforts during the pandemic serve as a testament to her proactiveness and drive to achieve results, and we look forward to seeing her leadership flourish as she takes on more responsibilities across our businesses.”

Nicola is a graduate of the University of Lincolnshire and Humberside and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Business Studies and postgraduate degree in facilities management. She previously served as a member of the Chartered Institute of Procurement and Supply in the United Kingdom and currently serves as an assistant treasurer on her local middle school band booster.

About Balfour Beatty

Balfour Beatty is an industry-leading provider of general contracting, at-risk construction management and design-build services for public and private sector clients across the United States. Performing heavy civil and vertical construction, the company is part of Balfour+Beatty+plc (LSE: BBY), a leading international infrastructure group that provides innovative and efficient infrastructure that underpins our daily lives, supports communities and enables economic growth. Balfour Beatty is ranked among the top domestic building contractors in the United States by Engineering News-Record. To learn more, visit www.balfourbeattyus.com.

