Seven Arts Entertainment Launches Additional Film Project

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the "Company", is pleased to announce a new film project under development.

The upcoming biopic will revolve around a Grammy nominated Los Angeles music icon and his comedy punk-band that rose to prominence in the early 1990's, selling over 15 million copies worldwide. Today he hosts a popular and very unusual podcast as well. The artist and additional details will be announced at future dates as the project advances.

The Company has already begun filming interviews and gathering footage which will be shopped for distribution through major streaming platforms and cable networks. The Company is also in talks to launch a new album under Seven Arts Music in conjunction with the film.

Stated Seven Arts' CEO, Jason Black: "We believe this upcoming biopic is going to be compelling, humorous, and timely. This is an individual that is known worldwide and is particularly famous among the Los Angeles entertainment scene but has never gained the same notoriety as some of his peers. Although, he's remains notorious within those circles. I'm really excited to launch this documentary and bring his crazy story to the world."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words 'believe,' 'may,' 'estimate,' 'continue,' 'anticipate,' 'intend,' 'should,' 'plan,' 'could,' 'target,' 'potential,' 'is likely,' 'will,' 'expect' and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

[email protected]

Twitter:

@SAPX_7arts

SOURCE: Seven Arts Entertainment, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/686322/Seven-Arts-Entertainment-Launches-Additional-Film-Project



