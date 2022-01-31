Fandor Expands Streaming Offerings with Dozens of New Arrivals and Six Fandor Exclusives in February

Fandor Announces Premiere Date of Multiple ‘Fandor Exclusives' Coming to Independent, Cinephile-Centric Streaming Service

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2022 / Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading independent streaming company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, announced today that Fandor, the premiere streaming destination for Cinephiles, will release dozens of new arrivals in February, including six Fandor exclusive premieres, available to viewers solely through Fandor's independent subscription-based streaming service.

Available exclusively to Fandor is Break,the 2020 Vegas Movie Awards Winner for Best Indie Feature. Directed and starring Anthony Diaz V, Break follows a young Japanese-American man who crosses the line with the underworld element in Tokyo, while dealing with his own personal struggle of being an outsider trying to fit in with Japanese society. Break is the latest in a series of exclusive arrivals to the Fandor streaming platform.

Also starring Antonio Diaz V, showing exclusively on Fandor, is Way of the Cross, the thrilling cat and mouse mystery about Filipino American FBI agent Rogelio "Rogue" Marquez, who uncovers a series of murders taking place over a week of holy celebrations.

Also slated for release on Fandor is the highly anticipated Maizidian, the beautifully shot documentary capturing the experiences of nine expats from the U.S., Italy, Brazil, and beyond during the Covid-19 pandemic in China. Viewed through the eyes of Greek photographer George Doupas, Maizidian will premiere on Fandor Feb. 1.

"We are excited to premiere this upcoming series of exceptional, carefully curated films to the Fandor community of cinephiles,'' said Phil Hopkins, President of Fandor. "We are reinforcing our commitment to being a premiere destination for cinephiles while simultaneously elevating the work of independent filmmakers."

The upcoming Fandor Exclusives come as the latest in a series of strategic initiatives by the company to elevate independent cinema. Fandor has also announced a series of industry leaders coming to the Fandor Festival Podcast, including Chaz Ebert, CEO of Ebert Digital, esteemed publisher of RogerEbert.com, and CEO of Prince Henry Entertainment, Frazier Prince. Fandor has also launched its independent film focused TikTok account and will premiere brand new Keyframe video essays from Black History Month musical must-see movies and Valentine's Day independent love features.

Fandor's new exclusive arrivals will be joined by dozens of independent arrivals including over thirty titles from AGFA (American Genre Film Archive), the non-profit organization that preserves the legacy of genre films, most notably Blood Lake (1987), Scary Movie (1991), and The Soultangler (1987). Hamilton: One Shot To Broadway (2017)featuring interviews with Lin-Manuel Miranda, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Leslie Odom Jr., and more; Bernice Bobs Her Hair (1976) from director Joan Micklin Silver and starring Shelley Duvall; the poignant romantic drama A Very Natural Thing (1974); and more will also be available on Fandor this spring.

Fandor features thousands of independent films, documentaries, international titles, and classics on web, iOS, Android, Roku, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Xfinity Flex, YouTube TV, and Amazon. For more information, visit https://www.fandor.com/.

About Cinedigm:

For more than 20 years, Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) has led the digital transformation of the entertainment industry. Today, Cinedigm entertains consumers around the globe by providing premium feature film and television series, enthusiast streaming channels and technology services to the world's largest media, retail and technology companies. As a leader in the rapidly evolving streaming ecosystem, Cinedigm continues its legacy as an innovator through its adoption of next-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, through its proprietary, highly-scalable Matchpoint™ technology platform. For more information, visit cinedigm.com.

About Fandor:

Fandor streams thousands of handpicked, award-winning movies from around the world. With dozens of genres that include Hollywood classics, undiscovered gems, and the latest festival favorites, Fandor provides curated entertainment and original editorial offerings on desktop, iOS, Android, Roku, YouTube TV, and Amazon Prime. With a rapidly expanding library and innovative partnerships, Fandor's goal is to captivate and inspire a global community of movie lovers. Learn more at http://www.Fandor.com.

